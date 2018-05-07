The Haven Offers Luxury Condominium Living in the Heart of National Harbor

National Harbor is already well-known as a national entertainment, shopping and dining destination. It now provides the perfect waterfront community with a complete live-work-play experience for everyone from first time homebuyers to downsizing empty nesters.

Nestled above National Harbor’s downtown area, in National Harbor’s Waterfront District, The Haven combines luxury condominium living with the excitement and conveniences of an urban community. Every residence comes with premium finishes, secure underground parking and owners also have access to 24-hour concierge services and a lounge. From a resort-style pool and patio with private cabanas, to a professionally equipped fitness center and yoga studio that opens to a courtyard, The Haven has it all.

A Distinct Sense of Community

The Haven emphasizes communal gathering spaces, making it easy to connect with friends or make a great first impression on visitors. Owners can enjoy outdoor lounge seating, a gourmet outdoor kitchen with seating areas and fire pits. Amenities include a pet spa and grooming station, private bike storage and landscaped courtyards. National Harbor provides its own distinct sense of community. Owners can participate in a host of water activities, morning yoga on the waterfront plaza, movies on the waterfront screen and a variety of community concerts and special events. A convenient running trail runs along the Potomac for an early morning jog or afternoon stroll. Owners at The Haven also have the option to keep a boat within walking distance at the National Harbor Marina.

Unparalleled amenities and convenience

For rainy days at The Haven, groups can gather in an expansive club room featuring an open kitchen, flat screens, lounge seating and billiards table. WiFi is available in all common areas and a cyber lounge is available for hours of undisturbed work. Owners can stay productive in the cyber lounge while taking in sweeping views of the Potomac River and National Harbor waterfront area throughout the property. Owners also have National Harbor’s more than 160 shops, over 40 restaurants and two of the largest spas in the mid-Atlantic steps from their doors.

Exclusive shopping and entertainment just steps away

Walk to Starbucks, Rosa Mexicana, Succotash and others. Exciting entertainment is a short walk to Fleet Street and MGM National Harbor features a wide array of concerts and shows, in addition to one of the largest casino floors outside of Las Vegas. There are more than 65 boutique and unique shops located throughout the Waterfront District with another 85 premium designer brands at Tanger Outlets.

An urban waterfront experience unlike anything else

Given the fact that median sales prices have risen in the area, according to Trulia, The Haven is an extraordinary value. With its amenities and convenient transportation to D.C., Alexandria and Maryland locations, The Haven is the perfect location. There are few places, if any, in the Washington, D.C. region offering new, waterfront condominiums from the mid $200,000s.

Of all of the magnificent things about National Harbor; residents have all taken note of the spectacular sunsets over the Potomac. So much so that Expedia recently named National Harbor one of the top 25 places in America to watch the best sunsets.

The Haven is now selling. With a staffed sales office and a fully built-out model to tour, future owners can experience living at The Haven at National Harbor before buying. For more information, visit www.havennationalharbor.com.