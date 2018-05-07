Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: May 7-13

Monday, May 7, 6:30PM

Join Lululemon Clarendon for a four- to six-mile run around Arlington with Lululemon staff. Will today be the day for the crew to pull a fast one—literally? Once a month, they switch things up with a surprise speed workout, so stop and see for yourself. All levels are welcome, and if you’re coming from work, you can stash your stuff at the store. 2847 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington.

Tuesday, May 8, 6PM

Free outdoor yoga is back at the Park at CityCenter DC. Led by the team from CorePower Yoga, all you need to bring is a mat, and be sure to RSVP here. 10th St. and New York Ave., NW.

Wednesday, May 9, 5:30PM

Hit Farragut Square for outdoor barre as part of the Golden Triangle BID TriFit series. Bring a mat, water, and a friend, and sign up here before your visit. Connecticut Ave. and K St. NW.

Thursday, May 10, 6:15PM

Fun runs continue this month with running coach and personal trainer Tammy of TW Training and Wellness. This week’s run starts and finishes at Ivy & Coney in Shaw, where extended happy hour deals include $2 Miller Lite and Stroh’s, plus hot dog deals (cash only!). Be sure to register here. 2001 S. St., NW.

Friday, May 11, 6:45PM

De-stress from the work week at Kali Studios for a pay-what-you-can community yoga class with Lauren Reese, who teaches vinyasa yoga. Donations benefit local non-profits, and you can reserve a spot for the 60-minute class here. 3423 14th St., NW 3rd fl.

Saturday, May 12, 10:30AM

Find free Tai Chi classes in Chinatown Park on Saturdays this month in partnership with the DC Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs. The low-impact, slow movements can enhance balance, flexibility, and strength, while offering the restorative benefits of meditation. Check the MOAPIA’s social media accounts for cancellations in case of inclement weather. 6th and I St., NW.

Sunday, May 13, 10AM

Summit to Soul, a local athleisure store curated with brands geared toward everything from running to yoga to hiking, invites runners of all levels on a “miles to mimosas” fun run—after a two- to four-mile spree, finish at the store with the bubbly good stuff. 727 8th St., SE.

