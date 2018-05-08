Staff Picks: Here Are Our Favorite Sports Bras

GapFit Breathe Low Impact Strappy Sports Bra

Price: $29.95, gap.com

Details: Gap’s Breathe fabric does just what the name says. It’s breathable and moisture-wicking, and the double-spaghetti straps plus four-way stretch make this a cute and functional sports bra for yoga, barre, and Pilates.

Staff says: “Because they aren’t outrageously expensive like Lululemon and are still super cute and keep my boobies up!”

Athleta Pure Bra

Price: $31-$44

Details: Hooray for a seamless bra! This one keeps chafing at bay and is made from organic cotton, and is best for low-impact activities.

Staff says: “It’s the perfect combo of supportive and comfortable.”

Lane Bryant Medium Impact Cooling No-Wire Sport Bra

Price: $59.50-$69.50, lanebryant.com

Details: Convertible straps, built-in 50+UPF sun protection, molded cups, and hook-and-eye closures are good reasons to love this cooling sports bra.

Staff says: “My boobs can fit into one of these—unlike ‘mainstream’ bras for tiny people. It’s the most basic requirement for any bra, but it’s damn near impossible to find. I can’t be on the treadmill worrying that I’ll be punched in the face, betrayed by my own body, so here we are. Sadly, they’re usually very expensive BUT you can often get them on sale for like $20. Boob control FTW.”

Victoria’s Secret The Lightweight

Price: $34.50, victoriassecret.com

Details: This medium-support sports bra is Victoria’s Secret’s best-selling, thanks to a soft elastic band and wireless cups.

Staff says: “They always have crazy sales. I wear it for yoga and Pilates and there’s no weird poking. The band stays put but isn’t constricting.”

Lululemon’s Ta Ta Tamer III

Price: $58, shop.lululemon.com

Details: This heavy-duty sports bra is made with Luxtreme fabric that offers stretch without sacrificing the support needed for running.

Staff says: “As someone who’s a member of the DD-and-up crowd, it is SO hard to find a good running sports bra without built-in underwire that also doesn’t look like a maternity bra. For running long-distance or doing low impact strength training, this is by far my favorite. PLUS, I usually have to replace my sports bras every year due to stretching, wear, and washing, but I’ve had this one for over a year and it’s still like new.”

Nike Classic Swoosh

Price: $30, nike.com

Details: The V-back means straps won’t slide down during a workout, and the compression fit offers medium support, good for boxing and strength training.

Staff says: “It’s simple and you don’t move around a lot in it. It’s secure but not tight under my arms.”

Lululemon Energy Bra

Price: $52, shoplululemon.com

Details: This cross-back bra provides medium support good for running and yoga, and works best for B/C cups. The Luxtreme fabric has added Lycra that keeps the stretch without losing shape over time.

Staff says: “I show up for the Lulu sports bras. I know they are expensive, but they’ve outlasted every cheaper one I’ve ever bought. They stand up to the wash and don’t lose their elasticity.”

