The Arrested Development Stair Car Is in DC Today

Arrested Development is on the campaign trail. The early-aughts cult classic is hitting cities across the country ahead of the release of its fifth season (and second revival) later this month on Netflix. And perhaps the campaign is needed to entice viewers back to the show after its most recent season in 2013, which the Washington Post called “a chore to watch.”

To build the hype, the show’s iconic stair car will be cruising the District today, showing up at Union Market until 1:30 PM and ending the day at The Yards Park, from 3:15-7 PM.

The show even has a “campaign” website that feels appropriately old-school and janky and features a video promoting the fictional Bluths for “Family of the Year.”

Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately) for us, only New York and Philadelphia get to host a “nevernude” meet-up. Ah well.