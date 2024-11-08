A Big Vintage Pop-up Is Coming to Union Market This Weekend

Thrifters and ethical shoppers can peruse secondhand collections during the That’s So Vintage pop-up at Dock5 in Union Market. The event brings together more than 50 local vintage vendors on Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10 from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Wares range from old-school cameras sold by Duran Films to vintage jewelry from Au.RUM Dawn and Just Ice Jewels. There will also be be thrifted clothing collections and curated home goods from a number of DC-area sellers. Organizer Rajni Rao (who owns Jungli Vintage, one of the market’s vendors) says the pop-up project is the result of vintage curators working together for years to give people more shopping options. Vendors have been selling their collections in outdoor markets, retail stores, and even pizza parlors around town.

The inaugural That’s So Vintage event took place in November 2023, and this weekend’s pop-up is the second this year. For the first time, the pop-up will span two days. As the market grows, Rao says organizers are excited to bring even more options to customers with vendors offering inclusive sizing and an even wider range of products.

“Not only will there be great authentic vintage, but for the first time we have over seven designers who create pieces from vintage textiles and items,” Rao says. “This is showcasing the future of secondhand fashion.”

In addition to vintage merch, there will be refreshments from 14th Street ice cream shop Malai, local roaster Others Coffee, and Latin cocktail bar Serenata.

Tickets for the the pop-up market start at $5 for a one-day pass and $15 for full weekend passes.