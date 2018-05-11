Things to Do

Our Favorite Works In Progress From the Pow! Wow! Mural Festival

20 artists, 10 days, and 8 sites.
Courtesy of @swatchroom via Instagram.

DC is getting a paint job. The international festival POW! WOW! is back for just ten days, spreading murals by 20 different artists across the District in NoMa and Eckington. Get a look at our favorite works in progress.

A graffiti artist and his muse.

Movement – some new work on view in NoMa created for #powwowdc #perceptualart

A post shared by Perceptual Art (@perceptual_art) on

Face paint.

Scenes from @powwowdc 2018

A post shared by Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) on

A trippy ode to nightlife.

Pharaoh, is that you?

A.T.F. 🇺🇸 [Swipe]

A post shared by Marcos // 🇩🇴🇺🇸 (@foureyebull) on

A liquor-store remodeling.

This ones for @extremenoisejasper WIP @powwowdc #powwowdc @powwowworldwide

A post shared by Richt (@richtpaint) on

Round and round.

A maze in the making.

The #mural magic continues. • @marillavanilla @marcellakriebel @pro_gress @birdcap • 📷 by @emcalary & @bwj111 • @powwowworldwide #streetart #powwowdc . • Supported by @noma.bid @heineken_us @gracopaintsprayers @hyattplace @sherwinwilliams @herc_rentals @montanacans_usa @unionmarketdc @skanska @rareartlabs @47 @olukai @monsterenergy @1xrun @wmatadc @100kapartments @wundergartendc @blancaconcepts @holy.bones⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • Special thanks to @venomsteel @kindsnacks @oakley @craftkombucha @qualiacoffee @helloyarndi @treasontotingco @traderjoes @steadfastsupplydc @maketto1351 @andpizza @eatpowpow @sweetgreen @takorean @cava @nandosusa @rasa @honeygrow @redapronbutcher⠀ ___________________________⠀ #PowWowDC #powwowworldwide #goldenrabbitsilentmonkey #NoMaBID #dcmurals #localdc #madeindc #acreativedc#muralsindc #dccool #igdc #dcist #murals #NoMa #muralfestival#dcartists #construction #bts #slayinggiants

A post shared by POW! WOW! WASHINGTON DC (@powwowdc) on

A cherry blossom beauty.

The Met Branch Trail gets the 90’s treatment.

Clouds on clouds.

Elemental beauty.

A look behind the scenes.

Editorial Fellow

Elliot joined Washingtonian in January 2018. An alum of Villanova University, he grew up in the Philadelphia area before moving to Syracuse to pursue a master’s in journalism. His work has also appeared on Syracuse.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Catholicnews.com. He lives in Eckington.

