Work in progress. It’s so hot!!!! Why? It’s still May!!! Where’s the spring gone!? Anyway, spending an awesome time here in DC. @powwowdc #art#mural#graffiti #zunzima#freehand#character#spraypaint #montana #hot #washingtondc #powwowdc

A post shared by Zunzima (@zunzima) on May 8, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT