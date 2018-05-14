A Statement From Our CEO and President

To fellow Washingtonians:

As a native Washingtonian, I am very sorry that our latest “I Am Not A Tourist” ​marketing campaign did not represent the wonderfully diverse city in which we live.

This was the very beginning of a campaign in which all intentions are to include the many communities that make up our city. We solicited pictures from a diverse group of people and put the pictures up in the order they came in. People who saw the initial gallery of pictures had no way of knowing that it was not, in fact, the entirety of the marketing campaign. We took down the initial post because it created an impression that was inconsistent with our values and standards. We’re confident that when the campaign is complete it will reflect the diversity of the readership that we serve.

We always appreciate feedback and are glad that people take the time to point out when we let them down,​ as we did this time​. I apologize on behalf of our entire team. ​

Catherine Merrill Williams

CEO & President

Washingtonian