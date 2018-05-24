Food

Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert This Friday

Tell Ann about your craziest Washington restaurant experience—and you might win a ticket to our Best of Washington party!
Written by | Published on
Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert This Friday

Join us Friday, May 25, at 11 AM to chat with food critic Ann Limpert. Have questions about what to do this Memorial Day weekend? Need a restaurant recommendation? Leave a question below, and Ann will get to as many as she can on Friday morning.

This week, we’re holding an exciting giveaway: Tell Ann about the craziest experience you’ve ever had in a Washington restaurant and you could win a ticket ($150 value) to our annual Best of Washington party. The event, happening June 7 at the National Building Museum, is always a blast. You can sample over 60 restaurants from our 100 Best Restaurants list under one roof—think Maydan, Rasika, Whaley’s, Estadio—plus plenty of beer, wine, and cocktails. Don’t forget to include your email if you’re entering—it will be kept private and will only be used to contact you if you win. Ann will pick a winner and announce it during this Friday’s chat.

 

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:

Related Posts

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert This Friday

Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert This Friday

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert This Friday

Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert This Friday

More from Food

Can a DC Indian Restaurant Get Americans to Embrace the Tiffin?

Can a DC Indian Restaurant Get Americans to Embrace the Tiffin?

New DC Law Will Let Bars Serve Booze Until 4 AM for the World Cup and All-Star Game

New DC Law Will Let Bars Serve Booze Until 4 AM for the World Cup and All-Star Game

Why Are So Many Taco Spots Opening Around DC Right Now?

Why Are So Many Taco Spots Opening Around DC Right Now?

Barbecue Sauce Styles, Explained