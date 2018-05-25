Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us Friday, May 25, at 11 AM to chat with food critic Ann Limpert. Have questions about what to do this Memorial Day weekend? Need a restaurant recommendation? Leave a question below, and Ann will get to as many as she can on Friday morning.

Today, we’re holding an exciting contest: Tell Ann about the craziest experience you’ve ever had in a Washington restaurant and you could win a ticket ($150 value) to our annual Best of Washington party. The event, happening June 7 at the National Building Museum, is always a blast. You can sample over 60 restaurants from our 100 Best Restaurants list under one roof—think Maydan, Rasika, Whaley’s, Estadio—plus plenty of beer, wine, and cocktails. Don’t forget to include your email if you’re entering—it will be kept private and will only be used to contact you if you win. Submit your stories until about 11:45; Ann will then pick a winner and announce it at the end of today’s chat.

Ann: Good morning, chatters! Sorry for the late start—had a quick technical hiccup.

Hope you’ve all had a good week. Time is ticking for today’s Best of Washington ticket contest—you still have til about 11:45 to send me your craziest DC restaurant stories. I’ll choose my favorite and announce the winner at the end of today’s chat. The prize: a free pass to our annual party happening June 7 at the National Building Museum. It’ll be packed with great restaurants for you to sample—including Maydan, Tiger Fork, Le Diplomate, and many more.

A few eating highlights from my last week:

* The fantastically crunchy fried shrimp with tamarind sauce at Elephant Jumps in Falls Church.

*The grilled ribeye sauced with a mix of lime, fish sauce, palm-sugar syrup, and lemongrass (among other things) at Kaliwa.

*The ultra-tender lamb kebab with pomegranate and saffron at Amoo’s Restaurant.

*And honorable mention to the chicken tenders I stole off my kid’s plate at the Silver Diner—still as good as I remember from high school!

Alright, onto your questions. You can ask them (and submit those nutty restaurant stories, if you’ve got them) in the form below; the chat transcript will show up under that.

Ann: OK, major apologies for more technical hiccups. Here we go.

