While most of Washington is still getting used to having a potentially successful sports team with the Capitals, the International Spy Museum has been starting some seriously nerdy Twitter fights on the team’s behalf. It all started with a bomb GIF calling out Vegas’s National Atomic Testing Museum.
Hey @atomicmuseum, your @goldenknights had a great year. But what started out with a bang, will now end with a fizzle. Go @capitals!!! #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/PF2MAvxIo1
— The Spy Museum (@IntlSpyMuseum) May 24, 2018
Then, Vegas’s Mob Museum got involved, making it two on one. (Yes, there’s a whole museum dedicated to organized crime in Sin City.)
Hey, @IntlSpyMuseum! Congrats on your @Capitals. Our guess is they will play the Finals in true spy fashion – no one will even notice they were there! 😉
Our @GoldenKnights are Made guys – you don't stand a chance! #fuggedaboutit #GoKnightsGo #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/6GHC3hgkub
— The Mob Museum (@TheMobMuseum) May 24, 2018
However, the Spy Museum claps back with a Russian reminder.
You may have some "mob" connections but we've got Russians. And we know who spies better….. @ovi8 @Capitals #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/6kCZI3uz1U
— The Spy Museum (@IntlSpyMuseum) May 24, 2018
Spy all you want @IntlSpyMuseum, but it won’t do you any good. Our guy Fleury is the Boss. He isn't letting anything by him. @GoldenKnights @Capitals #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/BKptDjadKZ
— The Mob Museum (@TheMobMuseum) May 24, 2018
Too bad Flowers don’t grow in the desert. Our guy #Holtbeast eats pucks for breakfast. #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup #StanleyCupFinal pic.twitter.com/7RfwPs3z5i
— The Spy Museum (@IntlSpyMuseum) May 25, 2018
Next-level corniness continues.
We’re not worried. Our @GoldenKnights have “The Enforcer” Ryan Reaves – locked and loaded. @intlspymuseum, we hope your @Capitals are ready. pic.twitter.com/Qf8rgRPP8s
— The Mob Museum (@TheMobMuseum) May 25, 2018
Also, chemistry jokes.
Sorry you got bad intel @IntlSpyMuseum! Our @GoldenKnights remain in possession of critical mass—the chain reaction shows no sign of slowing. ⚛️🏒#StanleyCup #VegasBorn
— National Atomic Testing Museum (@AtomicMuseum) May 24, 2018
Historical digs…
A hockey team in Vegas? That’s the worst idea since the Davy Crockett. 😏#ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/3ZSGdybNJO
— The Spy Museum (@IntlSpyMuseum) May 24, 2018
…and bomb threats?
We wanted to save the nuclear option, but… you’ll wish it was just a 10-ton Davy Crockett when the #vegasborn shockwave hits D.C.! Our multi-megaton museum arsenal has nothing on our #GoldenKnights. #StanleyCup 🏒⚛️ pic.twitter.com/mO4dSFWfKa
— National Atomic Testing Museum (@AtomicMuseum) May 24, 2018
Very old world/new world, with the Spy Museum’s historian and curator Dr. Vince Houghton jumping in.
Looks like it’ll continue throughout the series with more gifs.
Great effort last night from your @Capitals, @intlspymuseum, but a loss is a loss. If there's ever been a time to don a disguise and go undercover, it's now. 🕵️🕵️ #VegasBorn @GoldenKnights pic.twitter.com/Z2yO45WUyW
— The Mob Museum (@TheMobMuseum) May 29, 2018
We’re here for all of this.
Disguise…what disguise? That's our everyday wear!
Moving on to Game 2. #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/0lZpgwKKSI
— The Spy Museum (@IntlSpyMuseum) May 29, 2018