Check Out Nationals Park’s Pop-Up Rosé Garden

If you own a "Rosé All Day" tank top, come live your best life June 9.
Rosé garden—do any two words quicken the pulses of millennials more than these?Alamy via the Telegraph.

In honor of National Rosé Day, which may as well be a federal holiday for Instagramming twenty-somethings, Nationals Park will jump on the blush-hued bandwagon with its first-ever Rosé All Gameday event.

At the June 9 game against the San Francisco Giants, instead of hot dogs, beer, and popcorn, you’ll be able to reach for a glass of the pink stuff. For $35, you’ll get a a baseline reserved field level seat, a can of Sofia rosé, and all the time you want at the pop-up rosé garden and dedicated rosé bar (and, yes, before you ask—they will be serving frosé).

You can quite literally see the day through rose-colored glasses—they’ll be handing those out at at the event, as well as holding giveaways and raffles to win Nats prizes.

And no event like this would be complete without a photobooth. Because if you spend the day drinking rosé and don’t take a selfie, did it even really happen?

Nationals Park; 1500 S Capitol St. SE.

