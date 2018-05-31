Check Out Nationals Park’s Pop-Up Rosé Garden

In honor of National Rosé Day, which may as well be a federal holiday for Instagramming twenty-somethings, Nationals Park will jump on the blush-hued bandwagon with its first-ever Rosé All Gameday event.

At the June 9 game against the San Francisco Giants, instead of hot dogs, beer, and popcorn, you’ll be able to reach for a glass of the pink stuff. For $35, you’ll get a a baseline reserved field level seat, a can of Sofia rosé, and all the time you want at the pop-up rosé garden and dedicated rosé bar (and, yes, before you ask—they will be serving frosé).

You can quite literally see the day through rose-colored glasses—they’ll be handing those out at at the event, as well as holding giveaways and raffles to win Nats prizes.

And no event like this would be complete without a photobooth. Because if you spend the day drinking rosé and don’t take a selfie, did it even really happen?

Nationals Park; 1500 S Capitol St. SE.