Celebrity Chef Rachael Ray Takes Over the Riggsby—for One Night

Attention Food Network fanatics: Celebrity chef Rachael Ray and all her trademark sayings—Yum-O! Delish!—are headed to the District.

June 14, Ray will be taking over the kitchen at old-school-style American spot the Riggsby for one night only. Apparently, she and chef Michael Schlow are tight (they cook together in Italy every year), and he’s giving her free rein to put on a family-style dinner.

Ray’s husband John Cusimano will be handling the pre-dinner cocktails. Each drink comes with some of the signature bar snacks Ray is known for, like ‘nduja deviled eggs and chicken liver crostini (courtesy of her mom’s recipe).

But the real show starts when Ray serves up the multi-course dinner. Think roasted artichokes and capers, lamb meatballs, eggplant and beef rigatoni, shrimp scampi, and green tomato salad. Schlow’s executive pastry chef Alex Levin will handle the desserts.

Tickets for the night go for $75 (not including drinks), and bookings are available for groups of two or more in two-hour windows