MONDAY, JUNE 4

BOOKS Author and humorist David Sedaris reflects on his life and experiences in his new collection of essays, Calypso. He touches on everything from his bout with skin cancer to his sister’s suicide, all with his signature self-deprecating wit and self-reflection. Sedaris will speak at Politics & Prose (but pick up a signing line ticket if you’d like your book signed). Free, 7 PM.

THEATRE Signature Theatre’s SigWorks program highlights the works of new playwrights at Monday night readings. This week features a reading of locally-based playwright Dani Stoller’s Fortune Cookies for Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes, a story about two empty-nesters whose family and neighbors need support. The reading will take place at Signature’s Ali’s Bar. Free, 7 PM.

HOCKEY After Saturday night’s Game 3, the Capitals are now up on the Golden Knights 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Finals. Rally around the team for a crucial Game 4 at Capital One Arena (note: tickets available via resale only) and Fall Out Boy will perform a free concert on the steps of the National Portrait Gallery starting at 6 PM on Monday night. After the concert, fans without tickets to the game are welcome to watch on video screens outside the arena. Free. Concert: 6 PM. Game: 8 PM.

TUESDAY, JUNE 5

FOOD The sixth annual Taste of Adams Morgan festival takes place Tuesday night and benefits Mary’s Center, a nonprofit community health center. Each of the two dozen participating restaurants will have two signature dishes or drinks available for samples; each dish sample (“taste”) costs one ticket. Single tickets are $10, and there are discounts for buying in bulk. 5 PM – 9 PM.

LECTURE National Geographic photographer Thomas Peschak traveled to remote islands for a feature on seabirds for the magazine’s July issue. He will give a talk on “Saving Seabirds” at the National Geographic Museum where he will discuss vanishing species such as penguins, puffins, and terns. $25, 7:30 PM.

LIBRARY The DC Public Library is launching a series of week-long installations of The Soul Tent, part of DCPL’s 50th anniversary of the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign. The installation will include recordings and photographs from 1968 as well as musical collaborations and listening sessions. At Anacostia Library June 5-9; Woodridge Library June 10-17; Benning Library June 18-23. Free.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6

THEATRE As part of the 2018 Voices From a Changing Middle East Festival, Mosaic Theater is presenting the world premiere trilogy The Vagrant Trilogy at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. The play follows an Arab scholar teaching in 1967 England when a war suddenly breaks out in his homeland. Each three-hour play in the trilogy follows each decision point in his path of figuring out what to do, showing in parallel the life and loss that come with each possible path. Through July 1. $20-$65. June 6 is Pay-What-You-Can.

FOOD Enjoy food at 30 different restaurants at Dine-N-Dash 2018, presented by chef José Andrés and benefitting the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit Andrés founded to help address hunger and poverty globally. Pick up your Dine-N-Dash wristband at any of the participating restaurants, then enjoy 5-8 dishes and 4 drinks at each stop. Pop in and out of as many different restaurants as you please while the event runs. $150, 6 PM – 10 PM.

FITNESS Georgetown’s weekly Sunset Fitness in the Park event hosts free classes every Wednesday evening at the Georgetown Waterfront Park. These classes are led by the studios and athletic stores in Georgetown, such as Barre3, Corepower Yoga, and Athleta; each month’s registration will open two weeks before the first class of the month. Classes are capped at 200. Bring your own yoga mat. Through August 29. Free, 6-7 PM.

MUSEUMS The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is hosting a lecture, “Far from Us, but Close at Heart: Sephardic Jews in America Confront the Holocaust.” University of Washington professor Devin Naar will discuss two stories not typically part of the Holocaust narrative: the experiences of Sephardic Jews in Nazi-occupied Greece and the efforts of their US-based relatives to assist them. Dr. Naar will trace the efforts of families to respond to World War II and their efforts to prevent the destruction of the Jewish community in Greece. Free (advanced registration recommended), 7 PM.

BASEBALL WFJK 106.7 FM’s midday hosts Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier will interview Nationals closer Sean Doolittle at DC Improv. During this “Chalk Talk,” hear stories about the team, analyze the current season, and ask your own questions of the pitcher. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit the Purple Heart. $35, 7 PM.

COMING UP! THURSDAY, JUNE 7

OUR PARTY Your favorite magazine's annual Best Of Washington party takes place at the National Building Museum. It features music, drinks, and food from over 60 winning restaurants, all under one roof. And we'll be there, too. Get tickets here