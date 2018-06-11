MONDAY, JUNE 11

BOOKS Michelle Smith writes The Whole Smiths blog to capture healthy recipes that avoid processed food. Her newly-published print cookbook, The Whole Smiths Good Food Cookbook: Whole30 Endorsed, Delicious Real Food Recipes to Cook All Year Long, is the first cookbook to be endorsed by the Whole30 diet as a way to continue eating healthy after those intense 30 days are done. Many recipes here are still Whole30 compliant, but others include legumes and grains. Smith will speak at Politics & Prose at the Wharf. Free, 7 PM.

LECTURE If you want to brush up on your Alexander Hamilton history prior to seeing Hamilton, stop by the Profs & Pints “Hamilton and Washington” lecture at the Bier Baron. GWU History Professor Denver Brunsman will run through the collaboration between Hamilton and George Washington, from the Revolutionary War to the selection of DC’s location on the Potomac for the country’s new capital. $10 in advance or $12 at the door, 6 PM.

THEATRE The Shakespeare Theatre Company’s 16th annual Will on the Hill features a who’s who of Washington influencers and celebs performing Shakespearean themes with comedic references to contemporary events (past years have featured Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, DC representative Eleanor Holmes Norton, and Orange Is the New Black actor Samira Wiley). This year’s show, My Kingdom for a Farce, is an original script that follows a mysterious candidate running for office whose campaign is staffed by Shakespearean characters. This bipartisan event supports STC’s education and community engagement programs. $50, 7:30 PM.

TUESDAY, JUNE 12

PARADE The 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals will celebrate with fans at a parade on Tuesday morning. The parade will travel down Constitution Avenue from 17th Street NW to 7th Street NW, ending with an ALLCAPS Rally at 7th Street NW and the National Mall. Free, 11 AM.

THEATRE The Kennedy Center’s website went out of commission for hours on the night that Hamilton tickets were released, but believe it or not, some seats are still available for the show’s three-month run at the Kennedy Center’s Opera House. The musical on the life of Alexander Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards in 2016. Note that the Kennedy Center is also running a lottery for $10 seats throughout the musical’s run. Through September 16. $99-$625.

MUSIC Performer Robert Plant hasn’t really slowed down much since Led Zeppelin broke up in 1980. His eleventh solo album, Carry Fire, was released last year with his backing band the Sensational Space Shifters—and it wasn’t just a phoned-in effort: The album landed on Rolling Stone’s best-of-2017 list and features an unusual remake of the ‘50s song “Bluebirds Over the Mountain.” He’ll probably play some new tunes at his Merriweather Post Pavilion show, but if you’re nostalgic, he’s also been singing old Zeppelin classics on this tour as well. $59.25-$129.25, 8 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13

FILM The AFI Docs film festival runs through this weekend at venues throughout DC, including the AFI Silver Theatre in Silver Spring. The schedule starts on Wednesday with a screening of Personal Statement, a film following three Brooklyn students who create the college counseling support missing from their schools. The festival will honor filmmaker Steve James at the Guggenheim Symposium on Thursday at the National Museum of American History, which will also include a screening of the first episode of James’s miniseries, America To Me. Through June 17. Ticketing options include multi-film passes ($50-$450) or single-screening tickets ($12-$15).

BOOKS Author Ann Todd follows the covert operations of Elizabeth “Betty” McIntosh during World War II in her new book, OSS Operation Blackmail: One Woman’s Covert War against the Imperial Japanese Army. McIntosh was on the front lines of the psychological war in the Chinese-Burma-India theatre, where she was the active head of Morale Operations for the region, working to demoralize the enemy through forging and altering correspondence between soldiers and their families. Todd will speak about her book and McIntosh’s strategy at the Spy Museum. $12, 6:30 PM.