Here Are the Best Free Fitness Classes around DC this Week: June 18-24

Monday, June 18, 6:30 PM
Jordin’s Paradise will host an hour-long Zumba class in Chinatown Park as part of Mayor Bowser’s FitDC health and wellness initiative. The event is open to the public; no need to register. I St., NW between 5th St. and Massachusetts Ave., NW.
Tuesday, June 19, 6:30 PM
Join running coach and personal trainer Tammy of TW Training and Wellness for a casual three-mile run that starts at Colony Club and finishes there with extended happy hour. Register here and arrive a few minutes early to get checked in. 3118 Georgia Ave NW.
Wednesday, June 20, 6:30 PM
The Yards summer outdoor fitness series is underway, with this week bringing a power hula-hooping session to the waterfront lineup. Hula hoops will be provided, so just show up and test your eight-year-old muscle memory for some fun cardio. 355 Water St., SE.
Thursday, June 21, 7 PM
Hit the streets with DC Front Runners for an all-ages, all-levels run through Rock Creek Park, around the National Mall, or along the Potomac. Choose your distance and set your pace. The group meets at Shevchenko Park—just show up. 23rd & P St., NW.
Friday, June 22, 6:30 AM
If morning runs are more your style, join DC Capital Striders for a 4-5 mile run (8:30-10:00 minute/mile pace) to kick off the workday. Meet the gang at at Rabaut Park. 16th St. and Columbia Rd., NW.
Saturday, June 23, 8 AM
Strike a Pose DC will hold a huge yoga gathering on the National Mall to promote peace and positivity in DC. The event is open to all levels and ages (no pets), just bring a mat, water, and save a spot here. 998 Constitution Ave., NW.
Sunday, June 24, 4 PM
Help instructors-in-training meet their hour requirements with a free class at Grace Studios, which is registered with Yoga Alliance. Following the class, trainers Michelle Russ and Suzanne Muro will hold a Q&A. Directions for getting to the studio are here. 8455 Colesville Road, #201, Silver Spring.