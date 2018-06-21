Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (6/23 – 6/24)

Including a Georgetown Colonial, a Bethesda Craftsman, and new construction in Brightwood.
This 1951, five-bedroom in Georgetown just hit the market. All photos courtesy of MRS.

Georgetown

Where: 1695 34th St. NW
How much: $2,395,000
When: Sunday, June 24 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This four-level Colonial in Georgetown has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a garage, patio, and two master suites. The high ceilings, wood flooring, and abundant natural light aren’t too shabby, either.

Bethesda

Where: 6204 Wedgewood Road, Bethesda
How much: $1,925,000
When: Sunday, June 24 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: You’ll find five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths inside this 5,000-square-foot Craftsman. Send the kids down to the finished basement while you chill out in the master suite’s soaking tub.

Brightwood

Where: 6223 9th St. NW
How much: $875,000
When: Saturday, June 23 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: The newly built four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath house comes with hardwood floors and high ceilings, and a full bar in the finished basement means you’ll have a party pad.

Alexandria

Where: 6552 Montrose St., Alexandria
How much: $700,000
When: Sunday, June 24 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This light and bright house looks ideal for family living—four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a mudroom with built-in shelves, and a porch and backyard for playing.

Brightwood

Where: 729 Roxboro Pl. NW
How much: $599,000
When: Sunday, June 24 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This three-bedroom, three-bath home is an end-unit row house (which means more windows!). The recently renovated spot has a finished basement, plus a front porch, back deck, and fenced-in yard—a pretty nice find for city living.

