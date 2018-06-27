Stormy Daniels Doesn’t Want Any Press at Her DC Shows

The show will finally go on. “Pretty stoked about this DC booking,” Stormy Daniels posted to Instagram last week, along with a photo in a black lace bodysuit, her neck dripping with strings of black crystal beads. It was an image from a club card. After weeks of delays, “All Things Revealed”—a two-night event at the Washington strip club Cloakroom—was rescheduled for early July. As is often the promise with Daniels, the porn star who says she had an affair with Donald Trump, “more information” would be “coming soon.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing Trump to invalidate the non-disclosure agreement she says prevents her from detailing their affair. She’s also suing him for defamation over a tweet in which he called her account of being threatened to keep quiet a “total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools.” Both cases are ongoing, but plans for Daniels’ upcoming DC stand show that the otherwise adverse parties have at least one thing in common: a shared antipathy for the press.

Compared to rock-ribbed Trump-country stops where Daniels is scheduled to tour, like in Ohio and Iowa, DC is expected to be less “anti-Stormy,” as Cloakroom spokesperson Cristina Horcasitas puts it. Not that the establishment is taking any chances. “We’re in a political town, and she’s very polarizing.” So instead of its normal six-to-nine-person security staff, the club is bringing in closer to 20, including outside contractors. It will add metal detectors.

But haters aren’t Stormy Daniels’ chief concern—the club knows how to handle a heckler or an “over-tipsy” guest. “She is adamant that she doesn’t want press there,” says Horcasitas. “She had an issue a few months ago and they bombarded her and she freaked out.” Reporters who show up for the July 9 and July 10 shows will be cordoned off outside the club and denied interviews. Inside Cloakroom, none will be credentialed.

But tickets went on pre-sale yesterday and, Horcasitas says, there are already recognizable names on the guest list. “There has been a lot of press buying tickets,” she confirms without revealing more.

General sale begins Wednesday, with ticket prices starting at $50 if you’re content to ogle from a first-come, first-serve barstool; $100 for plusher seating and a private bar. There are VIP skyboxes for $10,000 a show (they start at $1,200 on a normal night). What do those include? “You’d have to buy it, and then I’ll let you know,” Horcasitas says.

As it turns out, playing spokesperson to a DC strip club hosting a press-shy media personality looks surprisingly similar to doing the same job at the White House: a lot of dodged questions and comments denied.

What happened to make Daniels nearly cut a previous stop in Chicago short? “I’m not sure if I’m allowed to say.” How many tickets has Cloakroom sold so far? “A lot.” Can guests take photos with her? “We’re still trying to iron out the details.” Does Daniels make a flat fee or a cut of the door and the bar? “I cannot comment on that.” What happened to make Daniels postpone originally? “I cannot comment on that,” says Horcasitas, who a few weeks ago said in an email that Daniels “was being difficult.”

But now the show is back on and her assessment is sunnier. “She’s unpredictable. She’s fun,” says Horcasitas. “She’s excited to put on a good show.”