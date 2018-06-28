THURSDAY, JUNE 28

FILM AFI Silver Theatre is collaborating with the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival on a film series called “The Color of Conversation” to support cinematic works by filmmakers of color. The program opens with the documentary Mr. Soul! and includes Boots Riley’s feature debut Sorry to Bother You (starring Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson) with the filmmaker in attendance. Check out panel discussions on Saturday (color in the media and politics and gender) and Sunday (cultural diversity and inclusion) as well. Through July 1. Individual tickets: $15. All-Access Pass: $125.

MUSEUMS The National Museum of Women in the Arts’ new exhibit, “Heavy Metal,” showcases contemporary artists who work with metal, featuring pieces ranging from sculpture to jewelry made from gold, silver, iron, copper, pewter, and more. The fifth in the museum’s “Women to Watch” series, this show strives to break the stereotype that metalworking is a masculine field. Through September 16.

FESTIVAL This year’s Smithsonian Folklife Festival focuses on the culture of Armenia and Catalonia. The schedule is packed with hourly workshops, demonstrations, and performances. Watch Catalan pottery and glassmaking demos, learn Armenian weaving, and enjoy the foods, drinks, music, and dance of both regions. Through July 1 and July 4-8.

FRIDAY, JUNE 29

MUSEUMS The National Portrait Gallery continues its 50th anniversary celebration with a one-room exhibit focusing on the year it opened. “One Year: 1968, An American Odyssey” highlights historic events, from the Civil Rights Act to the Vietnam War. See legendary portraits of the 1968 Olympics Black power salute, Martin Luther King Jr., Jimi Hendrix, and the Apollo 8 astronauts, among many other notable personalities from the era. In conjunction, the DC Public Library and National Portrait Gallery are hosting a book club, too: “One Year: 1968, A Book Discussion Group.” On these nights, tour the exhibit with a NPG staff member, then join in a discussion of a book related to the portraits on display, led by a DCPL librarian. Exhibit: Through May 19, 2019. Book club: July 17 (Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion), August 21 (Hard Revolution by George Pelecanos).

WINE The businesses of Rockville’s King Farm Village Center are hosting a Pours In Stores event to raise money for osteosarcoma research (a pediatric bone cancer). The nonprofit Because of Daniel, Inc., memorializes King Farm resident Daniel Garcia-Beech, who lost his battle with the disease two years ago. The event will feature wine tastings and live music to raise money for an osteosarcoma clinical trial. $25 (21+ only), 6 PM.

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

BEER Sterling, VA brewery Solace Brewing is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Saturday with 10 local/regional guest taps including Aslin, Crooked Run, Ocelot, and Triple Crossing. The festival will run indoors and outdoors and includes live music and a selection of food trucks. $25 admission (includes 5 drink tickets), noon.

WINE The rosé fad didn’t end in 2017: Yards Park is hosting a Rosé All Day festival featuring 9 different varieties (can you try them all?). The wine won’t be the only thing brightening up your Instagram feed: the festival will include a flower wall and garden lounge. Participating local venues with pop-up bars include District Winery, Whaley’s, Chloe, Piccolo Morini, and Due South. $10 (includes admission and one glass of rosé), 1 PM.

MUSEUMS The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum is commemorating Asteroid Day, held on the anniversary of the most harmful asteroid-related event, the 1908 Siberian Tunguska event. Check out the panel discussion on the threat of asteroids and how we are protecting our planet from their danger, with experts like museum geologist Jim Zimbelman, NASA astronaut Tom Jones, NASA scientists Lindley Johnson and Kelly Fast, all moderated by the Applied Physics Laboratory’s Cheryl Reed. Free, 11 AM.

SUNDAY, JULY 1

MUSEUMS The National Gallery of Art explores the relationship between the Dutch and the sea in its new exhibit, “Water, Wind, and Waves: Marine Paintings from the Dutch Golden Age.” The country found great success with marine travel and commerce in the seventeenth century, and water scenes became common in the era’s paintings as well. The show pulls together nearly 50 paintings, prints, and drawings—mostly from the Gallery’s own collection—that show the impact of water on the Dutch Golden Age. Through November 25.

MUSIC Embrace nostalgia for the hits of the sixties and seventies with the Happy Together Tour at the Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club. Headlined by The Turtles (“Happy Together,” “She’d Rather Be With Me”) in its ninth year, the tour will also feature other chart-toppers of the era: Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night (“Joy to the World”), Gary Puckett & the Union Gap (“Young Girl”), The Association (“Never My Love”), Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere & the Raiders (“Kicks”), and The Cowsills (original inspiration for The Partridge Family). $87-$137, 8 PM.