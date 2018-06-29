The Humane Rescue Alliance Will Waive All Adoption Fees This Weekend

If you’re in the market for a furry companion, you’re in luck: The Humane Rescue Alliance is waiving all adoption fees at its two shelters this weekend, in an effort to free up space.

Both locations—at 71 Oglethorpe St., NW and 1201 New York Ave., NE—plus the group’s foster homes are at capacity, currently housing more than 240 dogs and cats. The rescue’s pet population boomed recently after Humane Law Enforcement seized 21 animals from a dangerous environment, and the group took in animals from another shelter that needed emergency assistance.

“We are in need of adoptive homes so we can continue to provide refuge to the dozens of animals in need who come through our doors each and every day,” said the Humane Rescue Alliance’s director of adoptions, Becca Stern, in a statement. “They get a new home, and the next animal through our door gets their well-deserved chance at adoption too.”

Adopting a cat from the Humane Rescue Alliance usually costs between $25 and $125. Dogs normally cost $50 to $250. All pets available for adoption have been spayed or neutered, and microchipped. Both adoption centers open at noon on Saturday and Sunday.