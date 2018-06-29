News  |  Pets

The Humane Rescue Alliance Will Waive All Adoption Fees This Weekend

If you've been thinking of adopting a pet, now's the time
Tortellini, one of more than 240 adoptable animals, came to the Humane Rescue Alliance pregnant. She's raised her puppies and is ready for a home of her own. All photos courtesy of the Humane Rescue Alliance.

If you’re in the market for a furry companion, you’re in luck: The Humane Rescue Alliance is waiving all adoption fees at its two shelters this weekend, in an effort to free up space.

Both locations—at 71 Oglethorpe St., NW and 1201 New York Ave., NE—plus the group’s foster homes are at capacity, currently housing more than 240 dogs and cats. The rescue’s pet population boomed recently after Humane Law Enforcement seized 21 animals from a dangerous environment, and the group took in animals from another shelter that needed emergency assistance.

Bino is a 5-year-old boy who’s looking for an owner that will give him lots of treats. 

“We are in need of adoptive homes so we can continue to provide refuge to the dozens of animals in need who come through our doors each and every day,” said the Humane Rescue Alliance’s director of adoptions, Becca Stern, in a statement. “They get a new home, and the next animal through our door gets their well-deserved chance at adoption too.”

Uncle Pete’s owner and best friend passed away. He is looking to be adopted into a quiet home.

Adopting a cat from the Humane Rescue Alliance usually costs between $25 and $125. Dogs normally cost $50 to $250. All pets available for adoption have been spayed or neutered, and microchipped. Both adoption centers open at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

