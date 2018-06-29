Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Have questions about restaurants kicking out Trump officials or becoming protest sites? How to celebrate the Fourth of July? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question below, and Ann will get to as many as she can this morning.

Ann: Good morning, chatters. Hope everyone is doing well on such a beautiful day.

Where have you been eating lately? I checked out the new Poca Madre this week, in Penn Quarter. Victor Albisu has split what was once Del Campo into two entities: Taco Bamba, and the fancier and more expensive Poca Madre. It’s very early, and I’ll have more to say about it later, but for now, we need to talk about the $32 burrito.

That’s right, $32 burrito.

The tortilla is filled with things that are bound not by the fact that they taste good together, but by the fact that they are seen as luxury. There’s lobster (salty and and tough, like it had been sitting in a holding pen). There are shreds of Wagyu. There is apparently black truffle in the black beans and caviar somewhere, but I didn’t taste them. And there is Robiola cheese, which also some how gets lost.

And the plating, oh the plating. Poor Elvis. It made me think of the unpleasant fate of one of the characters in season two of True Detective. See below:

Chefs, please cool it with the stunt dishes, or at least think them through.

End rant.

In other news, I just walked by Blue Bottle Coffee, which is preparing to open its Logan Circle location (right across from Whole Foods) on Saturday. They’ll be giving out free coffee to celebrate.

And finally, a programming note: We’re going to skip next week’s chat because of the holiday, so I’ll next see you here July 13.

Anyway, onto your questions! You can ask them in the form below, and the chat transcript shows up underneath.

