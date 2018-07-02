Where to Find Fourth of July Brunch Around DC

Independence Day lands on hump day this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate with mimosas. Here are some spots that will kick off America’s 242nd birthday with brunch. We will continue to update this list, so please send additional brunch specials to cpaz@washingtonian.com.

Ambar

523 8th St., SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

These Balkan spots boast a range of all-you-can eat small plates and brunch cocktails. The wide selection includes soups, salads, sandwiches, egg dishes, pastries, and more. The deal is $39 per person and goes from 10 AM to 3:30 PM at the Capitol Hill location. In Clarendon, it’s $34 from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Cocktails, like a mango mimosa or bloody Mary, are included in DC, while drinks are 25 cents each at the Virginia outpost.

Brookland’s Finest

3126 12th St., NE

This bar and bistro in Brookland will celebrate the Fourth with a crab feast and ice cream pop-up from Bri’s Brookland Creamery. From 11 AM to 10:3o PM, enjoy Maryland blue crabs with sweet corn, red potatoes, and andouille sausage in a spicy Old Bay broth, paired with a flight of beer from DC’s Right Proper Brewing for $35. For afternoon dessert (noon to 5 PM), grab a scoop of ice cream in flavors like brown strawberry, cookies and cream, and chocolate brownie.

Founding Farmers, Farmers & Distillers, Farmers Fishers Bakers

Multiple locations

All Farmers Restaurant Group eateries will serve brunch on Wednesday. The menu will be a la carte at Founding Farmers in DC and in Potomac, while a brunch buffet will be available at the other locations. Founding Farmers Reston and Farmers & Distillers in Chinatown will offer special red, white, and blue doughnuts ($2 for glazed, $3 for vanilla custard filled).

The Greenhouse

1200 16th St., NW

For a high-class morning, stop by the Jefferson Hotel for brunch at its skylight-lit restaurant, the Greenhouse. Choose from classics like avocado toast with soft poached eggs and breakfast potatoes or opt for a posh meal of lobster eggs benedict. Brunch will be served from 7 AM to 1:30 PM.

All-Purpose (Capitol Riverfront)

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Take in views of the Anacostia River while enjoying $19 bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and Aperol spritzes. The Capitol Riverfront of this pizzeria location is launching brunch with a Red, White & Brunch celebration from 11 AM to 2 PM, featuring handmade pizzas like the Jersey Special (topped with egg, roasted corn, ham and smoky bacon) as well as a frittata and Sicilian “disco fries.”

The Riggsby

1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW

This classic American spot will be open from 8 AM to noon with its usual menu and beverage offerings, including half-off bottles of sparkling wine. Enjoy vanilla-soaked French toast, Maryland crab cake Benedict, and the “Morning After” sandwich with eggs, prosciutto, pecorino, and pepper on homemade English muffins.

Moreland’s Tavern

5501 14th St., NW

Celebrate the Fourth with a breakfast burger, steak and eggs, or veggie hash at this 16th Street Heights restaurant. Jumpstart your afternoon with a bit of tequila (the spicy pineapple margarita and the “spring thyme” cocktail are crowd favorites) or choose from the 11 beers on tap offered.

