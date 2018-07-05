Before Scott Pruitt Flees Town, Let’s Look Back at the Greatest Hits of His DC Life

Even by the standards of his coworkers, Scott Pruitt‘s spending flair was practically unmatched in DC. But on Thursday Pruitt resigned, leaving us with no one as shameless to look up to. What did him in? Well, with the number of Scott scandals, it’s hard to tell. Since we last rounded up his baller moves, he continued to make decisions that astounded even casual fans:

What was the last straw? Maybe the public shame of being yelled at by a mother with a toddler did it. Whatever it was, Scott’s amazing summer has now concluded. All that glitters cannot stay gold, because it eventually runs out of money.

