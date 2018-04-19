Scott Pruitt Is the Most Baller Trump Appointee

Scott Pruitt may not be the greatest at running the Environmental Protection Agency, but he is really, really good at spending money. Any Zinke, Perry, or Mnuchin can pull off first-class flights. But it took a Pruitt to enrage the nation with spending so wild—the $43,000 soundproof phone booth, the buffed-up security detail, the generous salary bumps, etc.—that you couldn’t not pay attention. Damn, I find myself thinking. I wish I could waste money like Scott Pruitt. I know I’m not alone.

Unlike some of his Trump colleagues, Pruitt didn’t come into the job with billions. In Vanity Fair’s wealth ranking of Trumpworld, he was lumped with Reince Preibus (and the rest of America?) and labeled “too poor to rank.” He’s previously cited a middle-class upbringing. But now he gets to prove himself to his gold-loving boss and he’s crushing it. Don’t believe me? Take a look at our comprehensive list of Pruitt’s wildin’ out.

Rosa Cartagena Web Producer/Writer Rosa joined Washingtonian as an editorial fellow in fall 2016. She likes to write about race, culture, music, and politics. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College with a degree in International Relations and French with a minor in Journalism. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.