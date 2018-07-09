Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: July 9-15

Monday, July 9, 6:30 PM

Get your Monday miles in with Elyse from Pacers, who will lead a three- to seven-mile fun run around DC. All ages and paces are welcome. Meet at Pacers 14th Street; no need to register. 1821 14th St., NW.

Tuesday, July 10, 5:30 PM

Take advantage of the less soupy temps and hit Farragut Square for yoga as part of Golden Triangle BID’s TriFit summer series. Grab your mat and sign up online if it’s your first time working out with TriFit. Connecticut Ave. and K St., NW.

Wednesday, July 11, 6 PM

Soak in golden hour with the Georgetown BID’s “Sunset Fitness in the Park” summer series with a one-hour class from barre3 DC. Registration is required and includes a free snack and water at check-in (look for the blue tent), but be sure to bring your own mat. 3303 Water St., NW.

Thursday, July 12, 6:30 PM

Vida Fitness Pilates instructor Andrea Van Zile will lead “Pilates by the Pool” at Vida’s U Street Sundeck. Mats will be provided, but wear workout clothes and bring water. Hang around afterward for a free cocktail, healthy bites from Mighty Meals, and a chance to win a free two-week package of unlimited Pilates. Be sure to RSVP here. 1612 U St., NW.

Friday, July 13, 5:45 PM

Equinox Tysons Corner has partnered with athleisure brand Athleta for an evening of free yoga followed by refreshments. Parking will be validated. Check in with the front desk when you arrive and mention Athleta, and snag a spot here. 8065 Leesburg Pike, Vienna.

Saturday, July 14, 8:30 AM

Battle it out against yourself as soca- and reggae-style music battle it out on the speakers at this outdoor bootcamp at Anacostia Park, organized by A2 Fitness and Health. The circuit-based workout incorporates kettlebells, resistance bands, and your own bodyweight. Register here. 1900 Anacostia Dr., SE.

Sunday, July 15, 5 PM

Ease out of the weekend and into the week with yoga in Meridian Hill park. The all-levels, hour-long Vinyasa class, put on by Hot Spot Dupont, will be held in the shaded area near the corner of 16th and Euclid Streets. Check Hot Spot’s Facebook in case the weather looks iffy. Euclid St. between 15th St. and 16th St., NW.

