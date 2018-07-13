SoulCycle Is Giving Customers Free Fiji Water During DC’s Water Advisory

SoulCycle will give customers at its DC-area studios free Fiji water until DC’s boil-water advisory lifts. Fiji water usually costs $2 at SoulCycle.

DC Water released an advisory early Friday regarding possible water contamination in parts of Northwest and Northeast DC. Its newest map shows a smaller, but still extensive, area of concern. If you live or work in these areas, you should boil water for at least three minutes before drinking it, using it to brush your teeth, or giving it to your pet.

Vida Fitness hung signs by its water fountains this morning warning members not to drink from them. This is important since DC Water has advised that customers not rely on filtered water.

Most gyms and studios we spoke with said they have bottled water for purchase. SoulCycle was the first that told us it plans to give out bottled water for free.

There are four SoulCycle studios in the DC area: Georgetown, West End, Mount Vernon, and 14th Street.

