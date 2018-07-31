Bob Woodward Book Titles, Ranked by Their Inherent Darkness

Bob Woodward’s new book about Donald Trump will be called Fear. That’s dark–Woodward, the Washington Post reports, described the Trump remark he got it from as “an almost Shakespearean aside”–but it’s in character with a bibliography that, read in sequence, seems to evoke a rather dim view of public life in the US. Here are the darkest titles among his many books.

10. Wired

9. State of Denial

8. Shadow

7. The Agenda

6. The Secret Man

5. The Price of Politics

4. The Final Days

3. The War Within

2. Fear

1. The Last of the President’s Men

Andrew Beaujon Senior editor Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously the news editor and lead media reporter for the Poynter Institute, arts editor for the now completely vanished TBD.com, and managing editor of Washington City Paper. He lives in Del Ray.