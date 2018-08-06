Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: August 6-12

Monday, August 6, 5:30 PM

Join social biking club Getting It In Cyclists for either a 15- or 20-mile ride looping around the Patuxent Research Reserve. Joining is easy—just sign up, sign a waiver, and share your phone number with the ride leader. Meet at the Fairwood Safeway off 450 in Bowie. 12410 Fairwood Pkwy., Bowie.

Tuesday, August 7, 6:45 PM

Add some short speed and hill workouts to your running routine with DC Capital Striders. Meet at George Washington Middle School (rain or shine, unless things are really bad out there) near the track for around an hour-long workout, and afterward, head to informal drinks and bites nearby (place TBD). Sign up here. 1005 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria.

Wednesday, August 8, 6:30 PM

Barre3 DC will hold a one-hour session at Georgetown Waterfront Park as part of the Sunset Fitness Series. There are only a few more weeks to hit the waterfront during golden hour, so grab your mat and snag a spot here. A snack and bottled water will be provided. If the weather turns nasty and things get canceled, you’ll be emailed by 3 PM Wednesday. 3303 Water St., NW.

Thursday, August 9, 6:30 PM

It’s a good night for a beer run. Potomac River Running Burke will hold an out-and-back fun run (5-10K distance) that ends with a cold pint and mingling back at the store. 5715 Burke Centre Pkway., Burke.

Friday, August 10, 7 AM

Hit Canal Park for a morning strength workout from Powered Fitness, part of the Yards Park summer outdoor fitness series from Capitol Riverfront. All levels are welcome; just show up. 355 Water St., SE.

Saturday, August 11, 8 AM

Flow through vinyasa moves while taking in morning views of the city before things get too steamy: In partnership with the Loft at Lululemon, Georgetown’s Rosewood Hotel is hosting rooftop yoga on Saturdays in August. Email or call the hotel (202-617-2400) to reserve a spot. Mats are provided. 1050 31st St., NW.

Sunday, August 12, 7 PM

Khepera Wellness Group has partnered with Athleta on a beginner-friendly outdoor yoga class in Meridian Hill Park. Bring a mat and water and prepare to clear your head before the new week. Register here. 16th St., NW.

