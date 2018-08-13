Check ALL the Boxes with this Stunning Home in Delaware’s Peninsula Community

Exquisitely one of a kind, find luxury and grace around every corner in this magnificent, custom built home that is nestled in Delaware’s premier lifestyle community, The Peninsula on the Indian River Bay. Offering a modern design, artful design features, and high-end fixtures and finishes abound. Relax, dine, and entertain, while taking in sweeping, privileged views of the 15th tee and tidal wetlands.

The gorgeous great room invites you to linger, showcasing a cozy Gas lineal fireplace and large windows allowing beautiful natural light to illuminate the space.

Enjoy an award-winning kitchen featuring stunning Calacatta Caleza marble, generous cabinet storage, and premium monogram appliances. Refined details such as wonderful White Oak floors, Venetian plastered walls, ambient designer lighting, and lofty 10’ ceilings add elegance and charm.

Also, find a wine room hidden beneath the staircase, spacious Owner’s Suite with his and hers custom closets, soundproof home theatre, and oversized garage with lots of storage.



As you walk through this sophisticated home, it is evident no expense was spared. Some of the home's upgraded features include Anderson Windows, separately zoned HVAC, custom designed closets, and Lutron and Sonos throughout.

