Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: August 13-19

Monday, August 13, 6:15 PM

Meet at Caboose Brewing Company for Trails and Ales, a fun run led by Joann of Grass Roots Fitness and DC Capital Striders. You’ll hit the nearby W&OD Trail for a three- to five-mile, all-paces jaunt, followed by dollar-off beers at the brewery (for runners). Strollers and doggos are welcome. Check here for updates on possible cancellation due to forecasted storms, and sign up here. 520 Mill St., NE., Vienna.

Tuesday, August 14, 7 PM

It’s the second Tuesday of the month, which means it’s time for the Shake Shack run with Pacer’s 14th Street, part of the burger joint’s national Shack Track & Field fitness program. Meet at the running store for an hour-ish run that ends with burgers and beer at Shake Shack in Logan Circle. 1821 14th St., NW.

Wednesday, August 15, 6:30 PM

If you’re still wiping away tears from missing Beyoncé at FedEx Field, find solace in the fact that you can apply those dance moves you practiced all summer to a special Beyoncé dance class, part of Capitol Riverfront’s summer outdoor fitness series. Instructors from District Groove will teach step-by-step choreography to Bey’s best music videos. Meet at Yards Park between District Winery and Ice Cream Jubilee. Registration is required. 355 Water St., SE.

Thursday, August 16, 6:30 PM

MedStar and TW Training and Wellness have teamed up on a workshop at Pacers Running 14 Street geared toward answering the always confusing questions of how to fuel before, during, and after your runs while training for a half or full marathon. Kate Ayoub, a physical therapist with MedStar, will lead the 30-minute workshop, and afterward, Coach Tammy from TW Training and Wellness will lead a three- to seven-mile run. Space is limited so RSVP here. 1821 14th St., NW.

Friday, August 17, 6:45 PM

Exhale the week’s hassles with pay-as-you-can yoga at Kali Yoga Studio in Columbia Heights. Feel good about prioritizing wellness on a Friday evening as well as doing the community some good—all proceeds from the class are donated to a non-profit organization. Visit here to sign up. 3423 14th St., NW, Third Fl.

Saturday, August 18, 8 AM

Don’t miss Rosewood Hotel‘s summer rooftop yoga series in partnership with the Loft at Lululemon. Yoga pros will lead hour-long vinyasa classes featuring fluid poses and static holds. Call the hotel (202-617-2400) to reserve a spot. Mats are provided. 1050 31st St., NW.

Sunday, August 19, 10 AM

Looking to escape the gym or outdoor barre scene? Drive out to Crabtree Falls, the highest vertical-drop cascading waterfall east of the Mississippi River, for 3.8-mile hike led by Girls Who Hike in partnership with Athleta Tysons. All levels are welcome, but be sure to register so the gang knows how many snacks to bring—and to be entered to win a pair of hiking tights from Athleta. 10636 Crabtree Falls Hwy., Tyro, Virginia.

