THURSDAY, AUGUST 23

FILM See a screening of the 2018 blockbuster Black Panther at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial on the National Mall. The film, starring Howard alum Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan, will begin at 8 PM. Lawn chairs, blankets, and food are permitted; alcohol is not. Free, 8 PM (seating starts at 7 PM).

SPORTS/MUSIC Fans are having an understandably bitter reaction to the Nationals’ unexpected trade of Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams this week—and Mark Lerner’s letter to fans afterwards. But there are still reasons to go to the remaining games: on Thursday before they take on the Philadelphia Phillies, the team and Stephen Strasburg are raising awareness about human trafficking via the non-profit Strike Out Slavery. There will be a pregame awareness festival on the Center Field and Right Field Plazas, and then after the game, fans will be treated to a concert by Nick Jonas. Thursday’s probable pitcher is Max Scherzer. $12-$370, Pre-game festival: 11:30 AM; Game: 1:05 PM.

FILM The Smithsonian is continuing its 50th anniversary celebration of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey by screening the film at the National Air and Space Museum’s Lockheed Martin IMAX Theater and the Udvar-Hazy Center’s Airbus IMAX Theater. It will be the first time that fans will be able to view this film on the largest possible screen, for an experience that’s truly larger-than-life. Through August 29. Free, showtimes vary.

ART DC photographer Sam Kittner will speak at the Fred Schnider Gallery of Art (Arlington) about his exhibit, “A Broader Sense of Place.” Kittner started blending multiple exposures of a digital photograph together to try to blur the passage of time and space. Kittner often finds inspiration from DC’s symbolic monuments, so expect to see some familiar places shown in a new way. Talk: 6 PM. Exhibit: Through September 8.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 24

COMEDY Comedian Arsenio Hall is best-known for hosting The Arsenio Hall Show in the early 1990s (plus its reboot in 2013), not to mention appearances on Alan Thicke’s Thicke of the Night and starring next to Eddie Murphy in Coming to America. More recently, Hall won the fifth installment of Celebrity Apprentice in 2012, but given some of the tweets and comments he’s made since then, his stand-up shows at DC Improv this weekend are not likely to be pro-Trump. Through August 25. $30, two shows per night.

KARAOKE Sing your favorite punk songs while investing in the next generation of music: the Black Cat is hosting Punk Rock Karaoke to benefit the Girls Rock! DC music education program. $8, 9 PM.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 25

CONVENTION The inaugural Fairfax Comic Con takes place this weekend at the Dulles Expo Center. The convention will feature guests from the world of comics, including artist/writer John Cassaday (Planetary, Astonishing X-Men, Captain America, and Star Wars) and artist Jim Cheung (New Avengers: Illuminati and Young Avengers); the weekend will also have several actors such as Greg Grunberg (Heroes, Alias) and voice actor Greg Cipes (Beast Boy from Teen Titans Go!). In addition to the trivia challenges, Q&As, and cosplay events on the schedule, there will be a long list of exhibitors. Through August 26. $20 for a single-day pass or $30 for a weekend pass.

FOOD The 3rd annual Taste of the World Festival at the Emery Heights Recreation Center will showcase the international communities and cuisines that thrive in DC. This year’s host country is the Dominican Republic, whose food, music, and dance will be in the spotlight; other featured countries include India, Ethiopia, and several Caribbean islands. Visit the festival’s three zones—the International Food Court, the Live Entertainment Stage, and the International Market—to enjoy international food, music and dance, and handmade items. Free, 11 AM – 4 PM.

FESTIVAL The 17th Street Festival celebrates the shops and restaurants of 17th Street NW with over 100 vendors including non-profits and local entrepreneurs. Over 60 artists will have their paintings, jewelry, pottery, and other crafts available for sale, with live entertainment ranging from a mariachi band to a Chinese lion dancer. The festival, which runs on the 1500 to 1600 blocks of 17th Street NW, will also include a Kids Zone. Free, noon to 6 PM.

ICE CREAM Pizza Paradiso in Georgetown is pairing four local beers with local ice cream from Ruby Scoops. Try a roasted plum sorbet in Right Proper’s witbier or a tamarind mango sorbet in 3 Stars’ sour ale, plus several other options. $8 per float or $20 for a flight, 11:30 AM.

RUN Support the National Zoo in its inaugural “The Fast & the Fierce 5k,” which kicks off at Freedom Plaza and supports the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute’s Global Health Program in their work in Kenya to preserve rhinos. After the race, the zoo will host an after-party with animal-themed games and musical entertainment. $40, 8 AM.

FESTIVAL Get your Game of Thrones on at the Maryland Renaissance Festival, which runs through October 21 in Crownsville, MD. Enjoy a wide variety of entertainment, food, and artisans; there’s also a special story line for this year where King Henry VIII is juggling two women (remember Queen Katherine and Anne Boleyn?) when he receives an unexpected visitor. If you don’t have the right gowns or knickers, the festival also offers on-site costume rentals. Through October 21. $19-$26.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 26

WORKOUT Vida Fitness – U Street is hosting an open house on Sunday to benefit Augie’s Quest, a non-profit researching treatments and cures for ALS. For a donation, guests can join in three 30-minute fitness classes (pilates, yoga, and a circuit training boot camp), a nutrition seminar led by VIDA’s registered dietitian, and food and drinks at the Penthouse Pool Club. $20, 1 PM.

MOON The Japanese practice of shinrin yoku, or “forest bathing,” is the therapy of taking in the woods for health benefits such as lowered blood pressure and improved mood. Coinciding with this month’s full moon, the National Arboretum is hosting three nights of shinrin yoku (note: Saturday is already sold out) led by nature and forest therapy guide Clare Kelley, who will guide visitors on a two-hour program of sensory and interactive experiences. Through August 27. $35, 8 PM.