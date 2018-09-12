News

Donald Trump Wants To Repaint Air Force One. Here Are Some Ideas.

We asked Jeff Nelson, Aniekan Udofia, and other DC notables to come up with some proposals.
Illustration by Jeff Nelson and Jason Farrell.

President Trump wants a new design for Air Force One. We asked a bunch of local experts for their best suggestions.

Jeff Nelson and Jason Farrell

Dischord Records album-cover designers

Says Farrell: “We fused the aesthetic of Russian propaganda posters with what I imagine Trump would actually want to see: a presidential, patriotic portrait of himself.”

Aniekan Udofia

Muralist

Illustration by Aniekan Udofia.
Illustration by Aniekan Udofia.

“The pencil is key to redemption,” says Udofia. “The dragon [represents] inner turmoil. I feel like that’s where we are right now—people are in that turbulence.”

Jen Fose

Creative director, Bates Creative

Illustration by Jen Fose.
Illustration by Jen Fose.

“I positioned Lady Liberty to look like a soaring superhero to evoke her stature as an iconic American landmark and a symbol of freedom around the world.”

Riley Sheehey

Illustrator

Illustration by Riley Sheehey.
Illustration by Riley Sheehey.

Jackie Kennedy spearheaded the current Air Force One de­sign, and I thought that was really cool. I was trying to do a play on her blue-and-white classic design.”

Jeffrey Everett

Creative director, Rockets Are Red

Illustration by Jeffrey Everett.
Illustration by Jeffrey Everett.

“Trump is orange and full of hot air just like a Cheeto. I like the idea of a Cheeto flying over Washington to go to Mar-a-Lago.”

This article appears in the September 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

