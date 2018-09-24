MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BOOKS Author Neal Bascomb delves into the WWI internment camp Holzminden in his book The Escape Artists: A Band of Daredevil Pilots and the Greatest Prison Break of the Great War. At the Spy Museum, Bascomb will speak about a group of Allied prisoners who planned an elaborate escape complete with disguises, fake walls, and a 150-mile route through enemy territory towards Holland. These escapees later used their strategies in the British spy organization MI-9 during WWII. $12, 6:30 PM.

YOGA Mad Fox Brewing is offering an introductory yoga class at its Falls Church location. If that’s not enough self-care for you, the class comes with a four-beer flight to help you relax even more. Bring your own mat! $25, 5 PM.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

PERFORMANCE The “live magazine” performance Pop-Up Magazine will present its 2018 Fall Issue at the Warner Theatre. This tour features two DC contributors (The Atlantic’s Ed Yong and NPR Invisibilia’s Yowei Shaw) plus writers from Wired (Jason Parham and Emily Dreyfuss), a podcaster (Call Your Girlfriend’s Ann Friedman), and two photographers (Landon Nordeman and Lara Shipley). Hear stories about changing small-town America and an attempt to bring a flower back from extinction, among other topics. $29-$39, 7:30 PM.

MUSIC Late guitar player Danny Gatton isn’t a household name, but he’s been widely recognized for his prowess and unique style—he was included on Rolling Stone’s list of the top 100 guitarists of all time. He said that his blend of rock, jazz, and soul came from the Anacostia Delta. Smithsonian Associates will celebrate the music of our area at the Hirshhorn, where several locals, including guitarist Anthony Pirog and Dave Chappell, will perform and discuss the DC scene. The evening will also feature a sneak peek of the new documentary Anacostia Delta about the musical legacy of our area. $45, 6:45 PM.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

MUSEUMS Learn about contemporary art from the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s senior curator of contemporary interpretation, Joanna Marsh. Marsh will lead visitors through a discussion of a piece of artwork from the museum’s collection. Meet in the SAAM’s G Street Lobby. Free, 6 PM.

FILM Musician Joan Jett is known mostly as a solo artist now, but her early career was defined by her time in the rock band The Runaways. The documentary Bad Reputation describes the rock and punk scenes of the 1970s and outlines Jett’s rise to stardom through archival footage and interviews with the artist (and her contemporaries). The film screens on Wednesday (one night only) at AFI Silver. $13, 8 PM.