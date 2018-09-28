Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Leave a question now for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible this morning.

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Have questions about the latest political protest, this time inside Fiola? The stunning shutdown of Taylor Gourmet? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question below, and Ann will get to as many as she can.

Ann: Good morning, chatters. What a week it’s been. If, like me, you’ve been through the emotional ringer these past few days, this would be a good weekend to do something kind for yourself. A few (hopefully restorative) suggestions:

*It looks like it’ll actually (finally) be pretty nice out, so spend the afternoon outside, over, say, a burger at Garden District, or a bottle of rose (or three) at Bar a Vin/Chez Billy Sud.

*Start your day with sugar. A few favorite ways: The glazed doughnut at Breadfurst; the pistachio/chocolate croissant at Pluma; the cinnamon bun at Northside Social; the passionfruit flakie at Buttercream; and the kouign amann at Panorama in Union Market.

*Go somewhere old-school. I was reminded of the power of a simple classic done wonderfully well last night over dinner with a new friend at La Piquette. The buzzy, warm vibe, the all-ages crowd, the conversation—and the sole meuniere—were real uplifts.

*Support a woman-owned business, like Centrolina, Hank’s Oyster Bar, or Pizzeria Paradiso.

*Conjure a favorite childhood food memory. Mine was Vace pizza, but hell, I might just seek out a Roy Rogers tomorrow. Or a Giant sheetcake.

What about you? What are your favorite ways to be good to yourself? Let me know. Submit your questions/comments in the form below; the transcript shows up after that.

PS. If you haven’t already done so, you should fill out our Readers’ Favorite Restaurants survey! Tell us about all your best-loved spots. Results—for the 41st year in a row—will be published in our December issue, and you could win a $150 gift card to a Jose Andres restaurant just for participating.

