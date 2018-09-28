News  |  Things to Do

Wale & Friends Will Perform at DC’s New Sports Complex—And Tickets Are Only $5

Photograph courtesy of the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

On October 5, Wale will take the stage as the first major performer at the newly-opened Entertainment and Sports Arena. Much like his annual New Year’s performances at the Fillmore Silver Spring, special guests (his “friends”) will join him onstage, totaling more than 20 local acts including rising rapper Beau Young Prince. The best part? These tickets are only $5.

Run by Events DC, the ESA opened on September 22 in Congress Heights on the former St. Elizabeth’s Hospital campus. It will be home to Wizards’ practices, Mystics games, and other sports events including the Professional Fighters League and the eSports competition, Red Bull Conquest. Wale’s show is the first in the ESA’s fall concert lineup, followed by Mary J. Blige on October 6 and Cage the Elephant on October 13.

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 1 at 10 AM on Ticketmaster.

