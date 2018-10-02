The Brett Kavanaugh Guide to 1980s DC

Sports bars, preppy shops, and other places you might have seen the future judge.

Brett Kavanaugh’s summer-of-’82 calendar was plenty revealing when it came to the “who”—just not so much when it came to the “where.” So we have questions. Which bars did he hit with PJ and Squi? Where might the treasurer of the Keg City Club have picked up all those ‘skis? Allow us to speculate on where you could have had a Kav run-in in the early ‘80s.

Armand’s Pizza

Kavanaugh likes pasta with ketchup, so it stands to reason that he’d be down with extra-bready, extra-cheesy pizza. The original Tenleytown location of the chain was particularly popular after a few hours at nearby Maggie’s (also a pizza joint, but better known for its lax ID policy).

The Avalon

The Chevy Chase movie theater would have been a convenient spot for an Animal House or Caddyshack fix.

Britches of Georgetowne

The defunct purveyor of prep-ware is now, fittingly, a Vineyard Vines store.

Champions

Michael O’Harro’s seminal Georgetown sports bar opened the year Kavanaugh graduated high school. If one were having their ‘skis out on the town, this would be the place. It closed in 2002 and now it’s the Sovereign.

Columbia Country Club

It’s long been the club of choice for DC’s Catholic elite, so it’d make sense to see Kavanaugh bumming around the golf course here with a member buddy.

Congressional Country Club

Kavanaugh maintained a junior membership at this Potomac club when he was in college. During the summer of ’82, the Sacred Calendar shows that he attended the Kemper Open tournament here with his dad.

Fort Bayard

The park straddling the DC/Maryland line has long been a favorite for field parties, with kids from Visitation, Stone Ridge, Gonzaga, and Prep gathering in the dark to pound a whole lotta, um, spicy food.

Grotto Pizza

The Rehoboth Boardwalk classic served the late night grub of choice during Beach Week.

The Jolly Trolley

Another Reho institution. The trolley shuttles riders between Rehoboth and Dewey Beaches, and was likely no stranger to the Beach Week Ralph Club.

Papa’s Liquor

We’re not suggesting a fake ID would have worked at this Macomb Street shop from personal experience or anything…

Talbert’s Ice and Beverage

You actually had to be legal to buy at this River Road liquor store.

Tastee Diner

Bethesda’s longtime greasy spoon is especially popular after 1 AM.

Third Edition

One of a trifecta of frat-bro bars in Georgetown (the others are Garrett’s and the Guards). All have closed, but this one lives on in St. Elmo’s Fire.

