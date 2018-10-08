Cocktails for a Cause, Presented by Belvedere Single Estate Rye

To celebrate fall’s arrival, five DC mixologists have created specialty cocktails using Belvedere’s single estate rye, Smogóry Forest.
Visit the District locales listed to sample these concoctions. The winning mixologist (announced October 15) will receive a donation to their selected local charity.
“When I Come Back You’ll Know, Know, Know”
Recipe: 1.5 oz Belvedere Smogóry Forest, .25 oz luxardo maraschino, 3 oz clarified, spiced pomegranate soda
Bartender: Chelsea DeMark
Hank’s Oyster Bar – Capitol Hill
Charity: Calvary Women’s Services
“The Compleat Angler”
Recipe: Belvedere Smogóry Forest, Meletti Amaro, Anjou Pear Syrup, and lemon
Bartender: Deepak Acharya
Grillfish DC
Charity: Breast Care for Washington DC
To Casimir
Recipe: 2.75oz Belvedere Lake Bartezek, .25 Saline Solution, Petrossian Liquid caviar. Stir ingredients until well chilled. Brush inside of coupe with liquid caviar. Strain into coupe and garnish with Petrossian caviar cube.
Bartender: Dominic Prudente
Denson Liquor Bar
Charity: Brainfood
Spa Date
Recipe: Belvedere Lake Bartężek Single Estate Vodka, Bergamot and Ylang-ylang Gomme, Yuzu, Bubbles
Bartender: Drew Hairston
Hotel Monaco/Dirty Habit DC
Charity: Horton’s Kids
“Where I Go In My Dreams”
Recipe: Belvedere Lake Bartężek Single Estate Vodka, 1 oz Carpano Antica, .5 oz Coriander/ Nutmeg Syrup, 2 dashes Bitter Truth Creole Bitters
Bartender: Frankie Jones
Occidental Seafood and Grill
Charity: Whitman Walker Clinic