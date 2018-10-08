Cocktails for a Cause, Presented by Belvedere Single Estate Rye

To celebrate fall’s arrival, five DC mixologists have created specialty cocktails using Belvedere’s single estate rye, Smogóry Forest.

Visit the District locales listed to sample these concoctions, and vote below through October 11 for your favorite. The winning mixologist (announced October 15) will receive a donation to their selected local charity.

“When I Come Back You’ll Know, Know, Know”

Recipe: 1.5 oz Belvedere Smogóry Forest, .25 oz luxardo maraschino, 3 oz clarified, spiced pomegranate soda

Bartender: Chelsea DeMark

Hank’s Oyster Bar – Capitol Hill

Charity: Calvary Women’s Services

“The Compleat Angler”

Recipe: Belvedere Smogóry Forest, Meletti Amaro, Anjou Pear Syrup, and lemon

Bartender: Deepak Acharya

Grillfish DC

Charity: Breast Care for Washington DC

To Casimir

Recipe: 2.75oz Belvedere Lake Bartezek, .25 Saline Solution, Petrossian Liquid caviar. Stir ingredients until well chilled. Brush inside of coupe with liquid caviar. Strain into coupe and garnish with Petrossian caviar cube.

Bartender: Dominic Prudente

Denson Liquor Bar

Charity: Brainfood

Spa Date

Recipe: Belvedere Lake Bartężek Single Estate Vodka, Bergamot and Ylang-ylang Gomme, Yuzu, Bubbles

Bartender: Drew Hairston

Hotel Monaco/Dirty Habit DC

Charity: Horton’s Kids

“Where I Go In My Dreams”

Recipe: Belvedere Lake Bartężek Single Estate Vodka, 1 oz Carpano Antica, .5 oz Coriander/ Nutmeg Syrup, 2 dashes Bitter Truth Creole Bitters

Bartender: Frankie Jones

Occidental Seafood and Grill

Charity: Whitman Walker Clinic