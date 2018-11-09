Which Reporters Did Trump Insult This Week?

The war between the White House and its beat reporters continued this week when, after a particularly contentious press conference, the West Wing yanked CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta‘s press credentials and circulated what appears to be a doctored video of an exchange between Acosta and a White House intern. But Trump’s ongoing brawl with media is not exactly new. Here’s our list of reporters he’s insulted in the last week—so far.

REPORTER: Jim Acosta

OUTLET: CNN

INSULT: “I tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself, having you working for them.” He pointed at Acosta: “You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN. You are a very rude person, the way that you treat Sarah Huckabee Sanders is horrible. The way that you treat other people are horrible. You shouldn’t treat people that way.”

REPORTER: Peter Alexander

OUTLET: NBC News

INSULT: “Well, I’m not a big fan of yours either. So, you know.To be honest with you […] You aren’t–you aren’t the best.”

REPORTER: April Ryan

OUTLET: American Urban Radio Networks

INSULT: “You talk about somebody that’s a loser, she doesn’t know what the hell she’s doing. “She gets publicity and then she gets a pay raise or she gets a contract with, I think, CNN. But she’s very nasty, and she shouldn’t be. She shouldn’t be.”

REPORTER: Abby Phillip

OUTLET: CNN

INSULT: “What a stupid question. What a stupid question. But I watch you a lot and you ask a lot of stupid questions.”

REPORTER: Yamiche Alcindor

OUTLET: PBS News Hour

INSULT: “I don’t know why you say that, that is such a racist question.”

