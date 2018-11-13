Here’s What Crystal City Will Look Like After Amazon Arrives

Developer JBG Smith has launched its vision for “National Landing”—the rebrand of a combination of areas you likely know as Crystal City, Pentagon City, and Potomac Yard, which comprise the future home of Amazon’s HQ2.

According to its new National Landing website, JBG Smith–the largest landowner in the area—intends to speed up plans to develop several projects now that Amazon is coming. Its vision also takes into account infrastructure investments that resulted from winning HQ2, including the construction of additional Metro entrances at Crystal City and Potomac Yard, improvements to Route 1, and a pedestrian bridge from “National Landing” to Reagan National Airport.

The developer touts its forthcoming Central District Retail development as the “retail heart of National Landing”. The Crystal City site, which currently houses outdated office buildings, will become a 130,000-square-foot entertainment and shopping hub with a 49,000-square-foot Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, a specialty grocer, restaurants, bars, and more.

Among other anticipated transactions between JBG Smith and Amazon, the developer says in a press release that it expects Amazon to lease approximately 500,000 square feet of existing office space in its buildings at 241 18th Street South, 1800 South Bell Street, and 1770 Crystal Drive, as well as buy its future development, Pen Place.

Take a look at the future of Crystal City…er, National Landing.

