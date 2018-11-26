December 2018 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. Non-halal sandwiches
5. Sergeant played by Phil Silvers and Steve Martin
10. Atlanta-based medical org.
13. Stirred up the crowd
19. Would-be Presidents go there
20. Factory worker, at times
22. Reach by running
23. Red Line stop where Eminem boards?
25. Least moist
26. ___ Solo
27. The six in a pick-six (abbr.)
28. States proudly
30. Show honors
31. Home to W’s presidential library
33. Far from skeptical
36. ___ stick (bouncing toy)
38. Silver/Blue Line stop where a former America’s Got Talent judge boards?
46. “Yes, yes!” in the Yucatán
47. Holmes or Nolan
48. Relevantly, in legalese
49. Hamm of soccer
50. Red Line stop where a political prognosticator boards?
54. Twisted
55. Like krypton and xenon
56. Article in Montreal
57. Course clubs
58. Past or future, e.g.
59. “¿___ que?”
60. One of many around Annapolis
62. Fellows
63. Phrased
64. Red Line stop where a nonagenarian comic legend boards?
69. Teapots have them
72. “You’ve got mail” company
73. Grain whose top producer is Russia
74. “Are ___ pair?” (“Send in the Clowns” line)
77. Jouster’s weapon
78. Country estate
80. Actor with a Mohawk
81. “It Had to Be You” composer ___ Jones
83. Basketball coach Spoelstra
84. Blue/Yellow Line stop where a Princess Bride actor boards?
87. Introspective genre
88. Soup-kitchen tool
89. “The best ___ to come”
90. Last word of a Hemingway title
91. Green Line stop where a Chicago rapper boards?
96. Capital west of Helsinki
97. Michigan congressman Justin
98. 30 Rock star
99. Eagle ___
102. One of two in Cincinnati
105. Baltimore paper
107. Container for recycling
110. Gretel’s brother
112. Orange Line stop where a 1980s-’90s SNL cast member boards?
117. Goes past the threshold of
118. Paints the town red
119. “Therefore . . .”
120. Take your money out
121. ___ Ebbitt Grill
122. Queen of ___ (Biblical figure)
123. One day per month
Down
1. ___ Thompson’s (bygone DC/Maryland restaurant)
2. Kinks classic
3. Mary-Kate and Ashley, to each other
4. Oscar winner Rockwell
5. Thai bread
6. “Your guess ___ good as mine”
7. It’s dropped for trips
8. Very important
9. Texter’s expression of shock
10. Like the hooves of a lamb
11. “Whip It” band
12. Rowing team
13. Out of the ordinary
14. Black opal or red beryl, e.g.
15. Foundationauthor
16. Those folks
17. Site for handmade goods
18. You might connect them
21. “Nice job!”
24. Little wheel on a boot
29. Rejects
32. Game designer Sid
33. Slightly
34. Lady Gaga or Céline Dion, astrologically
35. Disney CEO Bob
37. Kennedy couturier Cassini
38. It has hammers and keys
39. Enjoy Seven Springs
40. Crab-shack tool
41. Pundit Michael
42. God played by Anthony Hopkins in 2011
43. Change, as a contract
44. Step between “lather” and “repeat”
45. No longer in wide use
46. Little cut
51. Fla. city
52. Formula brand
53. ___ à manger (ready to eat)
54. Buddy of Ernie
58. One of a removable pair
61. “___ okay”
63. Comedian’s quality
64. Go against, as a trend
65. Holder of a license
66. “___ guacamole!”
67. The Day of the Jackal novelist
68. Drinks that may feature art
69. Aerodynamic
70. Italian city known for its ham
71. Pico de gallo ingredient
74. Helicopter, casually
75. Words on the cake in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland
76. 2 ___ (pizza place in Cathedral Heights)
78. YouTube selections
79. Troubles
80. Sue Grafton novels, e.g. (abbr.)
82. Bathroom liar
84. Cry like a baby
85. Org. that protects musicians’ rights
86. Off-roader
88. Holt and Bangs, for two
92. “Here’s the thing . . .”
93. Loathing
94. Some gyms
95. Kelly Clarkson’s “___ One Will Listen”
99. Get rid of
100. “Pretty please?”
101. Broadcast
103. Aboard
104. Silver cover
105. Beer ___ (common type at a bar)
106. Humerus neighbor
108. Bus Stop playwright
109. Global Witness et al.
111. D-Day landing vehicle
113. Ocho menos seis
114. Durham sch.
115. French word in wedding announcements
116. Chain with tents and boots