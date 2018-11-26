December 2018 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. Non-halal sandwiches

5. Sergeant played by Phil Silvers and Steve Martin

10. Atlanta-based medical org.

13. Stirred up the crowd

19. Would-be Presidents go there

20. Factory worker, at times

22. Reach by running

23. Red Line stop where Eminem boards?

25. Least moist

26. ___ Solo

27. The six in a pick-six (abbr.)

28. States proudly

30. Show honors

31. Home to W’s presidential library

33. Far from skeptical

36. ___ stick (bouncing toy)

38. Silver/Blue Line stop where a former America’s Got Talent judge boards?

46. “Yes, yes!” in the Yucatán

47. Holmes or Nolan

48. Relevantly, in legalese

49. Hamm of soccer

50. Red Line stop where a political prognosticator boards?

54. Twisted

55. Like krypton and xenon

56. Article in Montreal

57. Course clubs

58. Past or future, e.g.

59. “¿___ que?”

60. One of many around Annapolis

62. Fellows

63. Phrased

64. Red Line stop where a nonagenarian comic legend boards?

69. Teapots have them

72. “You’ve got mail” company

73. Grain whose top producer is Russia

74. “Are ___ pair?” (“Send in the Clowns” line)

77. Jouster’s weapon

78. Country estate

80. Actor with a Mohawk

81. “It Had to Be You” composer ___ Jones

83. Basketball coach Spoelstra

84. Blue/Yellow Line stop where a Princess Bride actor boards?

87. Introspective genre

88. Soup-kitchen tool

89. “The best ___ to come”

90. Last word of a Hemingway title

91. Green Line stop where a Chicago rapper boards?

96. Capital west of Helsinki

97. Michigan congressman Justin

98. 30 Rock star

99. Eagle ___

102. One of two in Cincinnati

105. Baltimore paper

107. Container for recycling

110. Gretel’s brother

112. Orange Line stop where a 1980s-’90s SNL cast member boards?

117. Goes past the threshold of

118. Paints the town red

119. “Therefore . . .”

120. Take your money out

121. ___ Ebbitt Grill

122. Queen of ___ (Biblical figure)

123. One day per month

Down

1. ___ Thompson’s (bygone DC/Maryland restaurant)

2. Kinks classic

3. Mary-Kate and Ashley, to each other

4. Oscar winner Rockwell

5. Thai bread

6. “Your guess ___ good as mine”

7. It’s dropped for trips

8. Very important

9. Texter’s expression of shock

10. Like the hooves of a lamb

11. “Whip It” band

12. Rowing team

13. Out of the ordinary

14. Black opal or red beryl, e.g.

15. Foundationauthor

16. Those folks

17. Site for handmade goods

18. You might connect them

21. “Nice job!”

24. Little wheel on a boot

29. Rejects

32. Game designer Sid

33. Slightly

34. Lady Gaga or Céline Dion, astrologically

35. Disney CEO Bob

37. Kennedy couturier Cassini

38. It has hammers and keys

39. Enjoy Seven Springs

40. Crab-shack tool

41. Pundit Michael

42. God played by Anthony Hopkins in 2011

43. Change, as a contract

44. Step between “lather” and “repeat”

45. No longer in wide use

46. Little cut

51. Fla. city

52. Formula brand

53. ___ à manger (ready to eat)

54. Buddy of Ernie

58. One of a removable pair

61. “___ okay”

63. Comedian’s quality

64. Go against, as a trend

65. Holder of a license

66. “___ guacamole!”

67. The Day of the Jackal novelist

68. Drinks that may feature art

69. Aerodynamic

70. Italian city known for its ham

71. Pico de gallo ingredient

74. Helicopter, casually

75. Words on the cake in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

76. 2 ___ (pizza place in Cathedral Heights)

78. YouTube selections

79. Troubles

80. Sue Grafton novels, e.g. (abbr.)

82. Bathroom liar

84. Cry like a baby

85. Org. that protects musicians’ rights

86. Off-roader

88. Holt and Bangs, for two

92. “Here’s the thing . . .”

93. Loathing

94. Some gyms

95. Kelly Clarkson’s “___ One Will Listen”

99. Get rid of

100. “Pretty please?”

101. Broadcast

103. Aboard

104. Silver cover

105. Beer ___ (common type at a bar)

106. Humerus neighbor

108. Bus Stop playwright

109. Global Witness et al.

111. D-Day landing vehicle

113. Ocho menos seis

114. Durham sch.

115. French word in wedding announcements

116. Chain with tents and boots