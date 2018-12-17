News

POLL: We Gave Some DC Figures Beards. Do You Think They Look Hotter?

It worked for Ted Cruz. What about Bob Mueller, Jared Kushner, Mike Pence, Joe Biden, and others?
I’m sure you’ve heard the news by now: Ted Cruz is bearded and…kind of hot? (Well, let’s not give him too much credit here. It’s the beard. It’s definitely the beard.)

Chalk it up to one-upping Beto, the post-apocalyptic dystopia we’re hurtling towards, or just, you know, the weird, wild world that is 2018, but Ted’s transformation made me think: What would other usually smooth-cheeked politicians look like with facial hair? And would they, too, suddenly achieve kinda-hotness?

So we decided to use the magic of digital effects to see what a bunch of Washington power players would look like bearded—and to let you vote on their thirst-trap level.

