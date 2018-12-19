Give Michelle Obama a Run for Her Money with this Killer Arm Workout

Check out trainer Errick McAdams's workout for knockout shoulders before your stroll down the aisle.

Who doesn’t want knockout shoulders as she strolls down the aisle? This no-frills, at-home workout from DC trainer Errick McAdams calls for minimal equipment. For killer arms, do this routine three times a week for six weeks. On three non-arm days, do 20 to 30 minutes of cardio, then give yourself one day off for recovery.

What you’ll need

■ Light dumbbells (5 pounds)

■ Medium dumbbells (8 pounds)

Warm-up

■ Walk or run up and down the stairs in your home or apartment building for 10 minutes. Or, jog outside for 10 minutes.

Round 1 (four sets)

Arnold press, light dumbbells

Reps: 15/12/10/8

Bicep curl, medium dumbbells

Reps: 15/12/10/8

Mountain climbers

Reps: 40/30/20/10

Round 2 (four sets)

Lateral raise, light dumbbells

Reps: 15/12/10/8

Hammer curl (palms facing in), medium dumbbells

Reps: 15/12/10/8

Push-up plank with shoulder touches

Reps: 10/10/10/10

Illustrations by Remie Geoffroi.

This article appears in the Summer/Fall 2018 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

Join the conversation!