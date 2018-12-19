Give Michelle Obama a Run for Her Money with this Killer Arm Workout

Who doesn’t want knockout shoulders as she strolls down the aisle? This no-frills, at-home workout from DC trainer Errick McAdams calls for minimal equipment. For killer arms, do this routine three times a week for six weeks. On three non-arm days, do 20 to 30 minutes of cardio, then give yourself one day off for recovery.
What you’ll need
■ Light dumbbells (5 pounds)
■ Medium dumbbells (8 pounds)
Warm-up
■ Walk or run up and down the stairs in your home or apartment building for 10 minutes. Or, jog outside for 10 minutes.
Round 1 (four sets)
Arnold press, light dumbbells
Reps: 15/12/10/8
Bicep curl, medium dumbbells
Reps: 15/12/10/8
Mountain climbers
Reps: 40/30/20/10
Round 2 (four sets)
Lateral raise, light dumbbells
Reps: 15/12/10/8
Hammer curl (palms facing in), medium dumbbells
Reps: 15/12/10/8
Push-up plank with shoulder touches
Reps: 10/10/10/10
Illustrations by Remie Geoffroi.
This article appears in the Summer/Fall 2018 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly: