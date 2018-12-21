We Found the Perfect Cocktail for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Plus, where five other incoming House freshmen should hang out.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–NY)

Who she is: This Bronx-born progressive will be the youngest woman ever to serve in Congress.

Where she should go: She once worked as a Manhattan bartender, so we suggest celebrating the new gig with a nine-month-aged Manhattan at Petworth’s Reliable Tavern.

Kelly Armstrong (R–ND)

Who he is: A big Trump supporter, he apparently enjoys bow hunting in the Badlands during his downtime.

Where he should go: Crossbows won’t go over too well in DC, so instead of killing animals, he should go appreciate the wildlife at the National Zoo. That golden lion tamarin is adorable.

Ilhan Omar (D–MN)

Who she is: Omar fled Somalia with her family as a kid. Now she’ll be one of the first two Muslim women (along with fellow new representative Rashida Tlaib) in the Capitol.

Where she should go: A big supporter of the arts, she could subscribe to a season of often-edgy plays at Penn Quarter’s Woolly Mammoth Theatre.

Pete Stauber (R–MN)

Who he is: He’s a retired cop and former pro hockey player.

Where he should go: Stauber would enjoy watching the Caps practice at their rink in Ballston. Afterward, he might go to Ballston Quarter, where he could get a hot dog at Swizzler or—if he wants to play to his base—some Chick-n-Minis from Chick-fil-A.

Russ Fulcher (R–ID)

Who he is: He grew up on an Idaho farm, then worked in tech and real estate (and was a state senator).

Where he should go: As an exec at Micron Technology, he spent time in 36 countries. Perhaps he’d enjoy Union Market, where he could try a bulgogi taco from TaKorean or an uttapam from DC Dosa.

Mary Gay Scanlon (D–PA)

Who she is: Scanlon’s a progressive attorney who’s tackled issues like voting rights.

Where she should go: She could likely use a session at Bliss Spa. But lest she get too relaxed—it’s going to get rough on the Hill—she might follow it with a session at Bad Axe Throwing. Back to work!

This article appears in the December 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

