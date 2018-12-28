How to Power Through Your Wedding Day Without Losing Your Mind

The big day is going to be fun—and very, very long. Here, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Taylor Johnson offers tips to help you power through.

1. The night before the wedding, get seven to nine hours of sleep.

2. The morning of, practice meditation to stay calm and focused for all that’s to come (in-laws!).

3. Hydrate with water.

4. Eat something nutrient-dense every three to four hours for sustainable energy. Johnson suggests pairing a protein and/or healthy fat with a whole carbohydrate: avocado (healthy fat) and hard-boiled egg (protein) on whole-wheat toast (whole carb), or hummus (protein) and olives (healthy fat) with a whole-wheat wrap (whole carb).

5. To calm nerves, Johnson turns to adaptogens, herbs that help the body deal with stress. One of her favorites, ashwagandha—traditionally used in India—is considered both a food and a tonic medicine for improving energy and reducing anxiety. Another key antianxiety herb is rhodiola, which helps promote calm and strong mental performance, so you won’t forget those vows.

This article appears in the Summer/Fall 2018 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

Join the conversation!