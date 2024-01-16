Photograph courtesy of CitySwing.

4 Things to Do When You Need to Relieve Stress Around DC

Wreck junk with a bat, dance it out on the dance floor, and more ways to release your emotions.

Written by
and
| Published on
Contents
  1. Wreck Stuff in a Rage Room
  2. Get Down at a Dance Party
  3. Throw Punches in a Boxing Gym
  4. Whack Golf Balls

Sometimes, all that pent-up pressure just needs a release. Whether your catharsis of choice involves breaking an item or breaking out in song and dance, here are ways to loosen up.

 

Wreck Stuff in a Rage Room

Let your anger run amok at Kraken, a rage room stocked with bats and hammers so you can go to town on bottles and plates ($30 a person). Need to let off more steam? There’s also a $30-a-person axe-­throwing range.

Kraken

location_on 840 E St., NW

language Website

 

Back to Top

Get Down at a Dance Party

Get lost in the crowd–and the music–at the 9:30 Club, which regularly hosts dance parties paying homage to artists such as Taylor Swift. For throwback tunes, DJs at the Black Cat spin tracks from the ’80s and 2000s for alt-pop and indie-­sleaze nights.

9:30 Club

location_on 815 V St., NW

language Website

Black Cat

location_on 1811 14th St., NW

language Website

 

Back to Top

Throw Punches in a Boxing Gym

Socially acceptable fisticuffs are an excellent way to work out your demons while getting a workout. Practice some good old-fashioned pugilism at the boxing gyms Rumble, Nuboxx, and Downtown Boxing Club.

Rumble

location_on 2001 M St., NW; 20035 Ashbrook Commons Plaza., Ashburn

language Website

Nuboxx

location_on 1449 U St., NW

language Website

Downtown Boxing Club

location_on 969 Thayer Ave., Silver Spring

language Website

 

Back to Top

Whack Golf Balls

The high-tech driving range Topgolf has climate-­controlled bays that stay warm in winter, starting at $18.50 an hour. Play on iconic courses such as Pebble Beach in golf simulators at City­Swing for $80 an hour.

Topgolf

location_on 6400 Clipper Way., Oxon Hill; 20101 Century Blvd., Germantown; 20356 Commonwealth Center Dr., Ashburn

language Website

City­Swing

location_on 901 New York Ave., NW

language Website

Related
Stop Doomscrolling and Take a Mental Health Break at These DC Spots

This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Sometimes, all that pent-up pressure just needs a release. Whether your catharsis of choice involves breaking an item or breaking out in song and dance, here are ways to loosen up.

 

Back to Top

Wreck Stuff in a Rage Room

Let your anger run amok at Kraken, a rage room stocked with bats and hammers so you can go to town on bottles and plates ($30 a person). Need to let off more steam? There’s also a $30-a-person axe-­throwing range.

Kraken

location_on 840 E St., NW

language Website

 

Back to Top

Get Down at a Dance Party

Get lost in the crowd–and the music–at the 9:30 Club, which regularly hosts dance parties paying homage to artists such as Taylor Swift. For throwback tunes, DJs at the Black Cat spin tracks from the ’80s and 2000s for alt-pop and indie-­sleaze nights.

9:30 Club

location_on 815 V St., NW

language Website

Black Cat

location_on 1811 14th St., NW

language Website

 

Back to Top

Throw Punches in a Boxing Gym

Socially acceptable fisticuffs are an excellent way to work out your demons while getting a workout. Practice some good old-fashioned pugilism at the boxing gyms Rumble, Nuboxx, and Downtown Boxing Club.

Rumble

location_on 2001 M St., NW; 20035 Ashbrook Commons Plaza., Ashburn

language Website

Nuboxx

location_on 1449 U St., NW

language Website

Downtown Boxing Club

location_on 969 Thayer Ave., Silver Spring

language Website

 

Back to Top

Whack Golf Balls

The high-tech driving range Topgolf has climate-­controlled bays that stay warm in winter, starting at $18.50 an hour. Play on iconic courses such as Pebble Beach in golf simulators at City­Swing for $80 an hour.

Topgolf

location_on 6400 Clipper Way., Oxon Hill; 20101 Century Blvd., Germantown; 20356 Commonwealth Center Dr., Ashburn

language Website

City­Swing

location_on 901 New York Ave., NW

language Website

Related
Stop Doomscrolling and Take a Mental Health Break at These DC Spots

This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Ike Allen
Ike Allen
Assistant Editor
Hunter Spears
Editorial Fellow

Hunter is a cat-loving Coloradoan who enjoys history, Halloween and board games. He studied audio production and radio storytelling at Hofstra University before moving to DC in 2022. During his editorial fellowship with Washingtonian in the fall of 2023, he ran Halloween Hunter, a section featuring local stories for the spooky season.

Longreads

Perfect for your commute

Confessions of a Former Oath Keeper

The Abortion Battle on Virginia’s Border

DC’s Food Influencer Scene Is Booming. It’s Also a Hot Mess.

Inside DC’s Absurdly Confusing Recreational Weed Market