4 Things to Do When You Need to Relieve Stress Around DC

Sometimes, all that pent-up pressure just needs a release. Whether your catharsis of choice involves breaking an item or breaking out in song and dance, here are ways to loosen up.
Wreck Stuff in a Rage Room
Let your anger run amok at Kraken, a rage room stocked with bats and hammers so you can go to town on bottles and plates ($30 a person). Need to let off more steam? There’s also a $30-a-person axe-throwing range.
Get Down at a Dance Party
Get lost in the crowd–and the music–at the 9:30 Club, which regularly hosts dance parties paying homage to artists such as Taylor Swift. For throwback tunes, DJs at the Black Cat spin tracks from the ’80s and 2000s for alt-pop and indie-sleaze nights.
Throw Punches in a Boxing Gym
Socially acceptable fisticuffs are an excellent way to work out your demons while getting a workout. Practice some good old-fashioned pugilism at the boxing gyms Rumble, Nuboxx, and Downtown Boxing Club.
Whack Golf Balls
The high-tech driving range Topgolf has climate-controlled bays that stay warm in winter, starting at $18.50 an hour. Play on iconic courses such as Pebble Beach in golf simulators at CitySwing for $80 an hour.
Topgolf
location_on 6400 Clipper Way., Oxon Hill; 20101 Century Blvd., Germantown; 20356 Commonwealth Center Dr., Ashburn
This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
