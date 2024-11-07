Decompress With These Post-Election Specials and Events

We get it, it’s been a stressful couple of days. If you need to decompress, these post-election specials and events are here to help.

Get a Massage

The Spa at MGM National Harbor (101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill) offered a handful of deals leading up to the election. Now, you can book an appointment at the Spa on Thursday and receive two 50-minute services—a facial, massage, hydrating wrap, or body scrub— with a complimentary glass of champagne for a discounted rate of $364.80.

Buy a Plant… or Three

Brighten your space with some greenery—Kalorama shop Plntr (1825 18th St., NW) is offering 20 percent off all plants on Thursday, because, as they said on Instagram, “what’s better to distract you than a new plant?” Plus, they’ll throw in a free mini-bouquet if you bring your “I Voted” sticker.

Drink Your Feelings Away

…for a cause! U Street LGBTQ+ bar Bunker (2001 14th St., NW) is offering $5 “Come Together” shots through the weekend, and part of the proceeds will go to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Buck’s Fishing and Camping (5031 Connecticut Ave., NW) in Chevy Chase has added two post-election-themed cocktail specials (both $15) to its menu: the “Escape to Cabo,” a mezcal, lime, and creme de cassis concoction, and the “Calming Effect,” made with rye, pineapple, and ancho chile liqueur.

Join a Craft Circle

Gather with fellow crafters at Takoma shop/cafe Merry Pin (7350 Georgia Ave., NW)—which is offering to help take your mind off things with a pom-pom rug making workshop on Thursday ($15 tickets, materials provided) and Mini-Quilting Bee on Friday, which is free to attend.

Heal Your Body

We already know that election stress can affect your body, so if you’re feeling less than 100 percent after Tuesday, consider a lymphatic drainage massage. Rainbow Spring Wellness (8609 Second Ave., Silver Spring) is offering 50 percent off the service when you book with the code “ELECTION.”

Cry It Out

While not specifically election-focused, the group cry sesh hosted by Crying in DC on Tuesday, November 12 is rather aptly timed. Let it all out alongside fellow Washingtonians at the Southwest Branch of the DC Library (900 Wesley Pl., SW).