4 Post-Election Washington Newcomers to Know

While you-know-who’s pending return to Washington has dominated election news, other new faces will also be arriving next year. Here are four to know:

Angela Alsobrooks

Green Line, represent! Angela Alsobrooks may be new to DC, but she’s been in the area all her life. The Prince George’s County-born former County Executive was the first woman to hold her position—and continues to make history as the first Black woman representing Maryland in the Senate after beating former Republican Governor Larry Hogan. The Democrat fills the seat formerly occupied by Ben Cardin, who at the age of 81 finally decided to call it quits, an option we hope some other, similarly-aged public figures, uh, strongly consider.

Alsobrooks’ CV is extremely local: the Upper Marlboro resident went to Benjamin Banneker Academic High School in DC, got her start in politics working to elect Bill Clinton and Al Gore, and has since situated herself in PG County, serving as the State’s Attorney for eight years.

From the bottom of my heart, I thank each and every Marylander. To serve this state, my home, is the honor of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/zbWLnvf8EM — Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) November 6, 2024

Andy Kim

In the aftermath of January 6, one image in particular provided hope: Andy Kim, trash bag in hand, cleaning up after pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol. Though technically not a DC newcomer, the former Obama security advisor and Democratic Congressional member from southern New Jersey will have a new job in January: US Senator, making him the country’s first Korean-American in that role.

In 2018, Kim became just the second-ever Congressional member of Korean descent, winning a district that voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. In Washington, he’ll replace longtime Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, who vacated his seat in August after being convicted in a federal bribery and corruption trial. During his Senate nomination race, Kim filed a federal lawsuit seeking to end a decade-old primary ballot design that gave local bosses extra ability to favor candidates of their choice—and won, striking a blow against perceived corruption. The son of immigrants, he has championed housing affordability, supporting small businesses and families, and raising the minimum wage; celebrating his victory on Election Night, the 42-year-old told supporters his victory “showed that politics isn’t some exclusive club, just for the well-off and the well-connected.”

We just won our Senate race! As a son of immigrants, a public school kid, I never could’ve imagined I’d get to serve as a US Senator. I’m deeply humbled and grateful to NJ and for everyone who got us here. I promise I’ll serve with honor and integrity as a public servant for all. pic.twitter.com/qpuobm9Vf3 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) November 6, 2024

Sarah McBride

McBride’s political career has been a series of firsts: the first openly transgender person to speak at a major party convention (the DNC in 2016); the first transgender state senator (Delaware, 2020); and now, the first openly transgender representative in Congress by winning Delaware’s sole House seat.

An American University alum, McBride got her start in student government. She worked on Jack Markell’s gubernatorial and Beau Biden’s attorney general campaigns and as press secretary for Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization. McBride has been a powerful voice for transgender and queer rights, drawing inspiration from her life and from her late husband, fellow activist Andrew Cray. (Her eulogy for him is a tearjerker).

Thank you, Delaware! Because of your votes and your values, I am proud to be your next member of Congress. Delaware has sent the message loud and clear that we must be a country that protects reproductive freedom, that guarantees paid leave and affordable child care for all our… pic.twitter.com/QgwRkpUlbD — Sen. Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 6, 2024

Babydog

One of the brightest stars of the Republican firmament is Babydog, a 62-pound English bulldog who belongs to West Virginia governor Jim Justice. Babydog loves Wendy’s chicken nuggets, hates celery, and is a retail politician of astonishing gifts. Now, Babydog’s dad has won the US Senate seat vacated by Joe Manchin, so this winsome pup is headed for Washington. Come January, she will probably be bopping around the Capitol complex, riding in her iconic yellow utility wagon, or napping on the carpet of Justice’s Senate office.

Even if you’re not thrilled with the arrival of Jim Justice—known for a series of byzantine financial scandals and a lack of transparency with the press—Babydog is pretty fun. In 2021, Justice trotted her out as the face of West Virginia’s Covid vaccination campaign, the “Do It For Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes. In 2022, he held Babydog’s butt aloft to the entire state legislature, telling West Virginia’s critics to “kiss her heinie.” Once she almost predicted the score of the Super Bowl. What delightful hijinks might ensue in DC?

Polls are open until 7:30pm! Babydog says you better go vote! We need you to flip the Senate. Find a polling location here.>>https://t.co/KvWlsXzW97 pic.twitter.com/WUz9K7XeW2 — Jim Justice (@JimJusticeWV) November 5, 2024