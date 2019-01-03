Washingtonian Today: New Kids on the Block

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Legacy building: Today, the 116th Congress will be sworn in, introducing a history-making group of individuals to Washington. The youngest woman, the first Native American woman, and the first Muslim woman are just a few of the people bringing big changes to Capitol Hill. (Local label Resistance by Design has issued a scarf to welcome them.) In turn, Nancy Pelosi will become one of the most powerful people in Washington as she returns to the speakership. Pelosi’s daughter Alexandra Pelosi described her mom Wednesday as the kind of person who could “cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,” which I think is an energy I’d like to bring into 2019.

Good morning, and good Thursday. A reminder that we are still in a partial government shutdown.

Elizabeth Warren hit back at criticism that she is “unlikable.” Joining a wave of supporters who say the endless comparisons to Hillary Clinton’s likability are gendered and sexist, Warren pushed back on the label:

I hear women candidates are most likable in the quiet car! I’ll be talking again on @maddow @ 9pm ET. pic.twitter.com/DnVIw2RSgG — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 2, 2019

New staffers stuck: A unexpected effect of the shutdown? Government service E-Verify has shut down, leaving federal offices unable to screen incoming employees.

News you can use: Here is a map of what’s open and what’s not during the shutdown.

In case you missed it: One National Park Service site not affected by the shutdown is the clock tower of the Old Post Office, which is attached to the Trump International Hotel. Interesting.



CONVENTION The annual MAGFest (“Music And Gaming”) runs this weekend at the Gaylord National Resort at National Harbor. The four-day, 24-hour-per-day event celebrates video game music plus the community around gaming of all kinds. There will be consoles, arcades, tabletop games, and live music that ranges from video game covers to DJs remixing gaming tunes. Stroll through the museum of classic computers and gaming systems or pop into the panels to hear from video game creators and gaming journalists. Through January 6. $75 for a weekend pass.

Good reads:

Nancy Pelosi didn’t think much of her now highly coveted MaxMara coat, but she digs its meme-ability. (Elle)

Don’t worry—you can still get a divorce in DC. (Buzzfeed News)

