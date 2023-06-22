Where did candidates’ campaigns spend their DC restaurant dollars in the run-up to the 2022 midterms? A few examples, pulled from the Federal Election Commission’s disbursements data from 2021 and 2022:
Hakeem Jeffries
$5,118
Ozio
$5,027
Charlie Palmer Steak
$2,799
Teaism
Kevin McCarthy
$33,389
Chick-fil-A
$13,300
Fogo de Chão
$10,805
Café Berlin
Alexandria
Ocasio-Cortez
$1,484
Albi
$998
China Chilcano
$248
We, the Pizza
Nancy Pelosi
$26,800
Osteria Morini
$14,642
Officina
$6,595
Maxwell Park
Steve Scalise
$196,678
Capital Grille
$68,934
Oceanaire Seafood Room
$35,169
Ocean Prime
Marjorie Taylor Greene
$9,174
BLT Prime
$1,950
Hawk ’N’ Dove
$1,676
Mastro’s
Kevin McCarthy’s Campaign Spent $33,000 at Chick-fil-A
Plus, food spending by Nancy Pelosi, Marjorie Taylor Green, and others.
