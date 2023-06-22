News & Politics

Kevin McCarthy’s Campaign Spent $33,000 at Chick-fil-A

Plus, food spending by Nancy Pelosi, Marjorie Taylor Green, and others.

Where did candidates’ campaigns spend their DC restaurant dollars in the run-up to the 2022 midterms? A few examples, pulled from the Federal Election Commission’s disbursements data from 2021 and 2022:

Hakeem Jeffries

$5,118

Ozio

$5,027

Charlie Palmer Steak

$2,799

Teaism

 

Kevin McCarthy

$33,389

Chick-fil-A

$13,300

Fogo de Chão

$10,805

Café Berlin

 

Alexandria
Ocasio-Cortez

$1,484

Albi

$998

China Chilcano

$248

We, the Pizza

 

Nancy Pelosi

$26,800

Osteria Morini

$14,642

Officina

$6,595

Maxwell Park

 

Steve Scalise

$196,678

Capital Grille

$68,934

Oceanaire Seafood Room

$35,169

Ocean Prime

 

Marjorie Taylor Greene

$9,174

BLT Prime

$1,950

Hawk ’N’ Dove

$1,676

Mastro’s

 

This article appears in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

