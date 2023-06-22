Kevin McCarthy’s Campaign Spent $33,000 at Chick-fil-A

Where did candidates’ campaigns spend their DC restaurant dollars in the run-up to the 2022 midterms? A few examples, pulled from the Federal Election Commission’s disbursements data from 2021 and 2022:

Hakeem Jeffries $5,118 Ozio $5,027 Charlie Palmer Steak $2,799 Teaism

Kevin McCarthy $33,389 Chick-fil-A $13,300 Fogo de Chão $10,805 Café Berlin

Alexandria

Ocasio-Cortez $1,484 Albi $998 China Chilcano $248 We, the Pizza

Nancy Pelosi $26,800 Osteria Morini $14,642 Officina $6,595 Maxwell Park

Steve Scalise $196,678 Capital Grille $68,934 Oceanaire Seafood Room $35,169 Ocean Prime

Marjorie Taylor Greene $9,174 BLT Prime $1,950 Hawk ’N’ Dove $1,676 Mastro’s

This article appears in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.