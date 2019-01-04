Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Leave a question now for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible this morning.

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Have questions about 2019’s most anticipated restaurants? Wondering about where to eat now that it’s Whole30 (or keto, or paleo) season? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question below, and Ann will get to as many as she can.

Ann: Hello, chatters! Hope everyone had a wonderful holiday and new year’s eve/day. I spent most of mine with my husband’s family in Cleveland, where Christmas eve consisted of dunking steamed clams into melted butter and digging into the juiciest prime rib (my MIL’s secret: Montreal steak seasoning). We were back in DC for New Year’s Eve, where my husband and I celebrated the 7 PM British version (#toddlerlife), and shared a bottle of Champagne and a couple of lobsters (from Ivy City Smokehouse—I know I sing their praises a lot here but the lobsters there really are the sweetest and meatiest I’ve found) plus another bag of littlenecks and Alison Roman’s failsafe crispy potatoes with buttery onions and parsley. We were low on dessert options so I had a chipwich which is never a bad thing.

Still, it’s been nice to get back into the restaurant swing. I stopped by Scotts, the Penn Quarter offshoot of the British-accented chain, where I found good cocktails (get the G&T), a solid fish and chips (with mushy peas!) and a cheeseburger, which—I actually mean this in a good way—tasted like the very best room-service burger you could hope for. The BLT gnocchi, well, one bite was enough for me.

And my new favorite empanadas can be had at El Sapo in Silver Spring. They’re crammed with juicy picadillo, and have a crispy and tender crust. Great mojitos, too.

Onward to your questions! Ask them in the form below; the transcript shows up underneath.

